We have baby fever

This moose and her calves were seen on June 5 in the Cove Hollow area north of Sun Peak, shown here in a photograph taken by Parkite Kim Wade from her kitchen window. Photo courtesy of Kim Wade

Moose sightings have been especially frequent this time of year, with babies in tow. Monday evening June 5, this mama leads her calves through the woods of Cove Hollow.

And yes, moose can have twins! While uncommon, the birth of twins can happen — Alaska.gov studies show that twin calves are generally born once every three years.

According to research published in the National Geographic , a well-nourished cow moose has a 10% – 20% greater chance of conceiving twins, indicating this Park City moose not only survived our long winter, but maybe even thrived.