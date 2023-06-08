We have baby fever
Moose sightings have been especially frequent this time of year, with babies in tow. Monday evening June 5, this mama leads her calves through the woods of Cove Hollow.
And yes, moose can have twins! While uncommon, the birth of twins can happen — Alaska.gov studies show that twin calves are generally born once every three years.
According to research published in the National Geographic, a well-nourished cow moose has a 10% – 20% greater chance of conceiving twins, indicating this Park City moose not only survived our long winter, but maybe even thrived.
We have baby fever
While uncommon, the birth of twins can happen — Alaska.gov studies show that twin calves are generally born once every three years.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.