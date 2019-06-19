Wellness center invites public to a fundraiser for Fetch Cares

Green Apple Wellness Center invites the public to “Spring into Summer,” an evening of outdoor Zumba and yoga sessions, wellness tips and puppies.

The free event, which is a benefit for Fetch Cares, a local animal rehabilitation center, is scheduled to run from 6-8:30 p.m. on Thursday, June 20, in the Benson Building, 1662 Bonanza Drive.

Dr. Gary Zetterberg, owner of Green Apple Wellness Center, organized the event, and recruited neighboring businesses to participate. (See accompanying list).

“We just wanted to participate in a fun event because summer has finally arrived,” Zetterberg said. “And we thought it would be an amazing thing to raise money for Fetch, which is a fairly new nonprofit.”

Zetterberg will give a talk about the aging and brain, and give a presentation about a fat-reducing tool called the Zerona lipo cold laser.

Holly Flanders, owner of Juice Plus, will talk about nutrition, while Ben Farquharson from Clockwork Cafe will talk about food safety at home.

Farquharson is also providing a $10 dinner for the event, the proceeds from which will be donated to Fetch and matched by an anonymous donor.

One of Zetterberg’s patients, who chooses to remain anonymous, will double and donate what Farquharson raises. Other presentations will cover topics such as CBD and hemp, sports injury and prevention and summer pet safety.

The evening will also feature live music by Ogden-based singer and songwriter Madame Mackintosh, free chair massages and an opportunity drawing.

Opportunity drawing prizes will include a session with the Zerona laser, two-hour Thai massages, free flotation sessions, food baskets, flower tattoos and personal training sessions, according to Zetterberg.

Spring into Summer participants • Green Apple Wellness

• Clockwork Cafe

• Neighbors of Park City

• Juice Plus

• Park City Animal Clinic

Fetch Cares evolved out of Fetch, a kennel-free dogsitting service on a 50-acre ranch just east of Park City that offers and facilitates play dates, sleep overs, training, sitting, grooming and transportation to veterinarian appointments, said Fetch spokeswoman PJ Saylor, whose children, Tori and Tony, own Fetch.

“Fetch Cares saves and houses animals that wouldn’t otherwise have places to live,” Saylor said. “After organizations like Nuzzles & Co. and the Utah Animal Advocacy Foundation rescues dogs, we take the ones that are seen as less adoptable.”

Some of these dogs are geriatric and don’t have much time left to live, or are amputeeso or paralyzed, according to Saylor.

“So we set up what we call a ‘fospice,’ which is a fostering hospice for those dogs who are sick or very old, or the owners can’t take care of them for one reason or another,” she said. “We take care of them through the end of their lives.”

Fetch Cares’ annual budget between $5,000 and $7,000 barely covers the cost of its operations, Saylor said.

“Fetch supports Fetch Cares, and we’ve been nickel and diming our programs to make things work,” she said.

Tori founded Fetch in Virginia in 2015 and moved the operations to Park City in 2017.

The owners’ vision is to expand its programming to reach more dogs and their owners, said Fetch staff member Tracy Klein.

Klein, who has fostered 19 puppies that were rescued from one of Utah’s Native American reservations this past year, said these experiences can help youths learn life and job skills like compassion and organization.

A few weeks ago, a special-education class from Park City visited Fetch.

“When the class got to the ranch, the teacher told me that several of the students may not allow any of the dogs to touch them,” Saylor said. “But by the end of the day, the kids were all holding the dogs and smiling.”

Zetterberg, who was visiting the ranch at that time, saw the positive effect the dogs had on the students.

“When I saw the dogs interacting with the class, I knew I wanted to support Fetch,” he said.

Saylor is grateful for Zetterberg and the other businesses who are coming together for the event.

“They have been a blessing,” she said. “Park City is such a giving community. I am overwhelmed in the amount of giving that is going on for this event.”