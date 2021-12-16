Wham! singer lives again in George Michael Reborn

Robert Bartko's George Michael Reborn will perform New Year's Eve at O.P. Rockwell. Bartko, who resides in Heber, started the tribute show after people, including agents in the music business, told him how much he looked and sounded like the Wham! singer.

Photo by Bob Watts

Robert Bartko’s George Michael tribute is anything but a “Careless Whisper.”

Not only does Bartko, who resides in Heber, sound like the late Wham! singer, he also looks like him.

“In about eighth or ninth grade when George Michael’s music started to get popular, I had so many people, including teachers, say how much I look like this guy in the hot new band called Wham!” Bartko said. “I remember going to a friend’s house to listen to Wham!, and when he put it on, it was like my heart had found its musical home. I opened my mouth to sing along, I sounded like George.”

Park City fans will get the chance to see and hear Bartko for themselves when he performs his George Michael Reborn show on Jan. 31 at O.P. Rockwell. Tickets are currently on sale for the show, which will start at 9 p.m.

Bartko promises to sing not only signature tunes by Wham!, but also Michael’s iconic classics.

“Your time is limited on stage, so when a vendor books you, they are expecting the hits, and you don’t stray too much from those,” he said.

The concert is based on the 1988 “Faith” tour, which took Michael to 16 countries, according to Bartko.

“Here in the United States the height of George Michael’s career was the ‘Faith’ album and ‘Faith’ tour, so I try to capture that point in his career,” he said. “If you saw the 1988 ‘Faith’ tour, you will know that’s what really inspired this show.”

Bartko loves performing the material from that era.

“The songs sound great, because George Michael was at the top of his game at that time,” he said. “He was young, and his vocal range was incredible. I mean, I can be in the saddest of moods and a George Michael record will always lift me up.”

One of Bartko’s favorite songs to sing live is “Careless Whisper,” from Wham!’s second album, “Make It Big,” which was released in 1984.

“It’s a wonderful song to perform, but there are so many others that are my favorites for other reasons,” he said. “We have opened many of the shows with ‘Everything She Wants,’ and that is a great number that gets people up on their feet. All I can tell you is that I love them all, and I wish I could do some of his obscure ones.”

Bartko says circumstances beyond his control steered him to creating the tribute show.

“When I got into the music industry and people heard my original songs, they would ask if it was George Michael,” he said. “So, it was like he was always with me. He was like a musical older brother to me.”

Bartko remembered the sense of loss he felt when Michael died on Christmas 2016.

“I was shattered, and it felt like my musical grounding and bearings had evaporated,” he said. “George was pretty much all I listened to, and I had hoped to meet him one day.”

Two years later, Bartko’s original music experienced a small resurgence, but every time he would talk with booking agents, they would mention how much he looked and sounded like George Michael.

“They told me my music was good, but if I ever decided to put together a tribute show, they would sell the crap out of that thing,” Bartko said. “I started hearing this so much that I decided to put something together.”

In early 2019, Bartko put a band together and threw the idea to an agent, who set up a show at the Anaheim House of Blues that summer.

“It was my first big show, and the 2,000 tickets had sold out,” Bartko said. “The line was a mile around the building, and people still wanted to get in. That’s where it all began at this level of big shows.”

Since then Bartko has taken George Michael Reborn across the United States from California to New York and Texas to Illinois.

“I don’t get to perform too much in Utah, so the New Year’s Eve show will be a treat,” he said.

Speaking of treats, Bartko will not forget two George Michael Reborn performances in late 2019, because he had the opportunity to perform with Wham! bassist Deon Estus, who also played on Michael’s first two solo albums — “Faith” and 1990’s “Listen Without Prejudice Vol. 1.”

The ball started rolling when Estus’ manager called Bartko.

“She asked me if I knew who Deon was, and I said, ‘Yes! He’s a childhood hero of mine,’” Bartko said. “She told me that he liked my show, and wanted to perform with me during an upcoming show in L.A.”

Bartko jumped at the chance.

“When I met Deon, I thought I had found a long lost brother,” Bartko said. “He was the kindest, most friendly person I had ever met.”

The two hit it off and played the show .

“It was magical,” Bartko said. “When he got on the stage, we hit another level, spiritually speaking.”

After the show, Estus’ manager told Bartko she hasn’t seen her client smile that much since Michael’s death.

“She had asked him what it was like to be up on stage again, and he said, ‘I feel like I’m back up there with my best friend again,’” Bartko said.

Estus also joined Bartko on stage the next night.

“During those two shows, we became fast friends,” Bartko said. “We invited him to visit us in Utah, and he was tossing around the idea of getting Wham! back together.”

COVID-19 hit a few months later, and put the kibosh on everything, and whatever plans Estus was making will never be fulfilled, because the bassist died on Oct. 11, Bartko said.

“We were so sad when that happened,” he said. “He was a true friend of our family.”

With Michael and Estus gone, Bartko feels a responsibility to keep Michael’s music alive through the tribute show.

“It seems like any artist’s music is just a generation away from dying, because unless a new generation is introduced to older music, it starts to fade,” he said. “I think George’s music is amazing. He cooked up these incredible recipes, and I feel I need to continue to warm them up and serve them.”

Bartko feels sharing Michael’s songs today in light of the coronavirus pandemic is more important than ever.

“It literally feels like you have this magical time machine and for 90 minutes you get to take people back to when they had their first dance and their first kisses,” he said. “It’s an honor to do this and see their smiles and hear them sing along.”