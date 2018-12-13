What do to in Park City this weekend: holiday concerts, art shows and Bob Woodward

The holiday season continues with holiday-themed concerts with the Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-Along and the Oak Ridge Boys. Other events include an art market at the Swaner EcoCenter, a father-son duo who are the basis for a feature film, and the esteemed journalist Bob Woodward. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Park City Holiday Spectacular and Sing-A-Long

Friday, Dec. 14 – Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 16, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $15–$25, youth $12

Celebrate the holiday season with family and friends at the Egyptian Theatre's annual holiday variety showcase. Sing along with local talent and enjoy this family-fun event. The shows will also feature giveaways and appearances by Santa Claus.

Oak Ridge Boys at the DeJoria Center

Friday, Dec. 14, 8 – 9:30 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32

Tickets starting at $55

A mixture of traditional and contemporary songs makes up the set list, which includes songs from the Oaks' six bestselling Christmas CDs. A highlight of the evening is the much-loved 'rocking chair' segment where each band member rocks by the fireplace and shares personal thoughts about Christmas.



Art Elevated at the Swaner EcoCenter

Friday, Dec. 14, 4 – 8 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 16, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr.

Free

The market will include paintings, photographs, books, jewelry, ceramics, textiles and sculptures that are perfect for affordable holiday gifts. All but one of the artists hail from Summit County. Most of the EcoCenter’s space will be designated for the show.

Author Event | Auerbach’s

Saturday, Dec. 8, 5:30 p.m.

Dolly’s Book Store, 510 Main Street

Free

Celebrate the holiday season with a look back at one of Salt Lake’s legendary department stores when with Eileen Hallet Stone, author of Auerbach’s: The Store that Performs What it Promises, about three Jewish immigrant brothers who built a flagship institution that lasted more than a century in downtown Salt Lake City

Weekend Wine Series

Saturday, Dec. 15, 6 – 7 p.m.

Silver Baron Lodge, 2880 Deer Valley Dr.

Tickets $34

Join us for a casual, fun wine tasting class guaranteed to get you laughing and learning at the same time. We taste wines selected based on the topic for the weekend. Each class is designed to give both the beginner and the experienced wine lover a glimpse into interesting stories, facts and history that make the world of wine so great. Locals call this “educational happy hour!” Friendly reminder, you must be 21 years old.

Beautiful Boy: David Sheff & Nic Sheff

Saturday, Dec. 15, 7:30 – 9:30 p.m.

Eccles Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $29

Their bestselling memoirs are the basis for the October 2018 film, Beautiful Boy, starring Steve Carrell, and Timothée Chalamet. David is an award-winning journalist who, along with Nic, chronicle the heartbreaking and inspiring experience of survival, relapse, and recovery—and how their family has coped with addiction over many years.

Bob Woodward

Sunday, Dec. 16, 7:30 – 10 p.m.

Eccles Theatre for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $30 – 90

Who better to address Fear in the White House, than someone who's already been there —numerous times. His painstakingly methodical and thoughtful investigative reporting earned him two Pulitzer Prizes, and have given Americans detailed insights into the Supreme Court, the CIA, the 9/11 terrorist attacks, and the wars in Iraq and Afghanistan. His analysis of important issues of the day will provide a nuanced perspective on the events of our ceaseless news cycle.