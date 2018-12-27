What to do in Park City for New Year’s weekend
December 27, 2018
Last Friday Gallery Stroll
Friday, Dec 28, 6 – 9 p.m.
Various Locations
Free
Join the art crowd as over twenty galleries host the “Last Friday” Gallery Stroll. Every month many galleries will hold artist receptions, demonstrations and more. Most galleries are located within walking distance on Main Street or hop on the free trolley. Featured galleries J GO and Gallery MAR
Park City Film “Boy Erased”
Friday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 29 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.
Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.
General admission $8; Students and senior citizens $7
Joel Edgerton's 2018 film tells the story of one of those thousands who was sent to conversion therapy by their family. The film, based on a memoir by Garrard Conley, stars Lucas Hedges as Jared Eamons, the openly gay son of Marshall, a Baptist pastor (Russell Crowe), and his wife, Nancy (Nicole Kidman).
National Geographic Live – Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry
Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.
The Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.
Tickets $29
Take a deep dive with the National Geographic Explorer of the Year as he guides us on a tour under the sea—beneath Arctic ice or in predator-infested waters. Skerry describes the stories behind images so intimate, you could mistake them for studio portraits, rather than capturing undersea life, itself.
Who’s Bad at the Egyptian Theatre
Saturday, Dec. 29, to Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street
Tickets $35 to $55
The longest-running Michael Jackson Tribute band is coming to the Egyptian December 29th-31st. This power-packed experience of the music and moves of the King of Pop, sure to get you up at dancing in the isles. Full band & stage show nightly.
Recommended Stories For You
Park City Mountain Fireworks
Monday, Dec. 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.
Canyons Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Dr.
Free
If you're looking for a way to celebrate the New Year and want to start the night off with a bang, Canyons Village has just what you need with music and a spectacular fireworks display. Seven-piece Utah band Metro Music Club performs on the Canyons Village Stage.
Deer Valley Resort Torchlight Parade
Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. (approx.)
Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. S.
Free
The Torchlight Parade will be held at approximately 6 p.m. (dusk) on Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain, behind Snow Park Lodge. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served on the Snow Park Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call 435-649-1000.
New Year’s Eve with Sutton Foster
Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.
The Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.
Tickets $50 – $100
Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster in her critically acclaimed one-woman show. The actress, recording artist, and star of TV's comedy-drama, Younger, will take center stage, sharing songs from her latest CD, Take Me To The World, as well as her albums, Wish and An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle.
New Year’s Eve Retro Bash with Chris Evans
Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.
High West Distillery, 703 Park Ave.
Tickets $100
Join high West Distillery as “Captian America” actor Chris Evans hosts a New Year’s Eve party with musical guest The Midnight. Proceeds of ticket sales to benefit the Christopher Haven’s Children’s Hospital. The hospital is a home for kids and their families while they battle cancer.
New Year’s Eve at Tupelo
Monday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Tupelo, 508 Main Street
Tickets $150
Enjoy an elegant meal prepared by James Beard-featured Executive Chef Matt Harris. We'll have festive adult beverages, crazy hats and horns, a DJ and dancing past midnight. You'll be right on Main Street to drop kick 2018 to the curb and embrace 2019.
Trending In: Entertainment
- Queen Nation to string together a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at the Egyptian
- The ‘Queen of Versailles’ has a new calling
- Park City Institute, in financial distress, seeks funds to continue operations
- 55th annual Christmas Eve torchlight parade to light up Park City Mountain slopes
- The Origami Lady teaches kids how to shape paper with their imaginations
Trending Sitewide
- Park City’s era-defining question: Who, precisely, won the growth battle? (analysis)
- Park City’s growth battles: Who won Flagstaff, Treasure, PCMR and others? (analysis)
- Letter: On the roads, Park City has an attitude problem
- Queen Nation to string together a ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ at the Egyptian
- Park City School District adopts wellness policy without ban on food-based rewards