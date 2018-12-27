What to do in Park City for New Year’s weekend

This New Year’s weekend comes chock full of events in Park City, from cover bands and shows at the Egyptian Theatre and the year’s last Gallery Stroll to a variety of New Year’s Eve events at the ski resorts and on Main Street. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar. Queen Nation at the Egyptian Theatre

Wednesday, Dec. 26, through Friday, Dec. 28, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $35 to $55

Queen Nation's live 90-minute production of Queen's greatest hits preserves the image, sound, and stage persona of vintage Queen. Band member Gregory Finsley said this is the year to sing in a Queen tribute band because of the buzz surrounding Rami Malek's portrayal of singer Freddie Mercury in the biopic, "Bohemian Rhapsody."

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

Friday, Dec 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Various Locations

Free

Join the art crowd as over twenty galleries host the “Last Friday” Gallery Stroll. Every month many galleries will hold artist receptions, demonstrations and more. Most galleries are located within walking distance on Main Street or hop on the free trolley. Featured galleries J GO and Gallery MAR

Park City Film “Boy Erased”

Friday, Dec. 28, and Saturday, Dec. 29 8 p.m.; Sunday, Dec. 30, 6 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

General admission $8; Students and senior citizens $7

Joel Edgerton's 2018 film tells the story of one of those thousands who was sent to conversion therapy by their family. The film, based on a memoir by Garrard Conley, stars Lucas Hedges as Jared Eamons, the openly gay son of Marshall, a Baptist pastor (Russell Crowe), and his wife, Nancy (Nicole Kidman).

National Geographic Live – Ocean Soul with Brian Skerry

Saturday, Dec. 29, 7:30 p.m.

The Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $29

Take a deep dive with the National Geographic Explorer of the Year as he guides us on a tour under the sea—beneath Arctic ice or in predator-infested waters. Skerry describes the stories behind images so intimate, you could mistake them for studio portraits, rather than capturing undersea life, itself.

Who’s Bad at the Egyptian Theatre

Saturday, Dec. 29, to Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $35 to $55

The longest-running Michael Jackson Tribute band is coming to the Egyptian December 29th-31st. This power-packed experience of the music and moves of the King of Pop, sure to get you up at dancing in the isles. Full band & stage show nightly.

Recommended Stories For You

Park City Mountain Fireworks

Monday, Dec. 31, 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

Canyons Village, 4000 Canyons Resort Dr.

Free

If you're looking for a way to celebrate the New Year and want to start the night off with a bang, Canyons Village has just what you need with music and a spectacular fireworks display. Seven-piece Utah band Metro Music Club performs on the Canyons Village Stage.

Deer Valley Resort Torchlight Parade

Monday, Dec. 31, 6 p.m. (approx.)

Deer Valley Resort, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. S.

Free

The Torchlight Parade will be held at approximately 6 p.m. (dusk) on Big Stick ski run on Bald Eagle Mountain, behind Snow Park Lodge. Complimentary hot chocolate and cookies will be served on the Snow Park Plaza from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. For more information, please call 435-649-1000.

New Year’s Eve with Sutton Foster

Monday, Dec. 31, 8 p.m.

The Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $50 – $100

Two-time Tony Award winner Sutton Foster in her critically acclaimed one-woman show. The actress, recording artist, and star of TV's comedy-drama, Younger, will take center stage, sharing songs from her latest CD, Take Me To The World, as well as her albums, Wish and An Evening with Sutton Foster: Live at the Cafe Carlyle.

New Year’s Eve Retro Bash with Chris Evans

Monday, Dec. 31, 9 p.m. – 2 a.m.

High West Distillery, 703 Park Ave.

Tickets $100

Join high West Distillery as “Captian America” actor Chris Evans hosts a New Year’s Eve party with musical guest The Midnight. Proceeds of ticket sales to benefit the Christopher Haven’s Children’s Hospital. The hospital is a home for kids and their families while they battle cancer.

New Year’s Eve at Tupelo

Monday, Dec. 31, 10 p.m. – 1 a.m.

Tupelo, 508 Main Street

Tickets $150

Enjoy an elegant meal prepared by James Beard-featured Executive Chef Matt Harris. We'll have festive adult beverages, crazy hats and horns, a DJ and dancing past midnight. You'll be right on Main Street to drop kick 2018 to the curb and embrace 2019.