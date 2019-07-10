What to do in Park City this weekend: arts showcase, free films and barn tours

This weekend provides multiple opportunities to beat the heat with arts and music, as the Summit County Arts Showcase takes place Friday night and Saturday in Oakley. Sundance Insititute begins its first free summer film screening and McPolin Farm resumes tours for the summer.

For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Jenny Lewis – Deer Valley Concert Series

Thursday, July 11, 7 p.m.

Snow Park Outdoor Amphitheater, 2250 Deer Valley Dr. S.

Tickets $42 – $68

Since releasing 2014’s critically acclaimed The Voyager — which NPR likened to “California sunshine glinting off the Pacific Ocean, steeped in the West Coast pop sounds of the 1970s” — Jenny Lewis has been plotting her highly anticipated return.

A Chorus Line

July 11-13 and 18-21; Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows 8 p.m.; Sundays 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Thursday tickets $29-$45; Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets $35-$55

Winner of 9 Tony Awards has captivated audiences for decades with its real, raw emotion and honesty, as well as it’s remarkable score including “What I Did For Love,” “One”, “The Music and the Mirror”, “I Can Do That” and “I Hope I Get It”. Celebrate the unsung heroes of American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers.



Barn and Farmhouse tours

Friday, July 12, 4 & 6:30 p.m.

McPolin Farm, 3000 Hwy. 224

Tickets $5

Tours are led by volunteer docents and take you on a journey through the history of the Farm from homesteading, dairy farming, to open space. Free shuttle service from the PC MARC at 3:30 and 5:00 p.m. as there is no parking at the Farm. No dogs allowed. Children are welcome; however, tours are tailored toward an adult audience. Please plan to be standing or walking for the tour, and wear sturdy, closed-toed shoes as surfaces are uneven.

Summit County Arts Showcase

Friday, July 12, 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, July 13, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

The Red Barn, 4300 N. S.R. 32 in Oakley

Free

An annual juried summer art showcase in Oakley to build support for local artists and cultivate collectors who live on the Eastern side of Summit County. New this year is the addition of food trucks and live music.

Sundance free summer screening – Top End Wedding

Friday, July 12, 6 p.m.

The Ray Theatre, 1768 Park Ave

Free

Lauren and Ned are engaged. They are in love. And they have just 10 days to find Lauren’s mother (who has gone AWOL somewhere in Australia’s remote far north), reunite her parents, and pull off their dream wedding. Park of Sundance’s free summer film series.

Summer Slide

Saturday, July 13, 1 – 3 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

Kids get to slip and slide, make huge bubbles, enjoy a water balloon fight, and get creative while parents can learn about the dreaded “summer slide.”

Park City Library Author visits

Monday, July 15, 4 p.m.

Trailside Park Upper Field, 5715 Trailside Dr.

$20 per tent

Joan Tabb, author of the new book, “Building Blocks for the New Retirement,” presents an interactive and informative talk about the current retirement paradigm. She shows us how to channel our vitality, skills and interests to create a more meaningful stage of life she calls ReVitalment.