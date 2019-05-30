What to do in Park City this weekend: Barn Party, Park Silly, Hops Hike

The Park Silly Sunday Market returns this Sunday to Main Street.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record, file

Memorial Day was the unofficial start of summer, and the weather will (hopefully) turn for the better this weekend with the start of the Park Silly Sunday Market. Other events this weekend include the second weekend of “Singin’ in the Rain,” the National Ability Center’s Barn Party fundraiser and the first Hops Hunters hike of the year. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Singin’ in the Rain

Thursday, May 30 – Saturday, June 1, 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, June 2, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $23-$45

This show is filled with every memorable moment from the ‘Greatest Movie Musical of All Time’. This show has all the makings of a Tinseltown tabloid headline — the starlet, the leading man, and a love affair that could change lives and make or break careers.



“The Great Salt Lake” lecture by Dr. Gregory Smoak

Friday, May 31, 4 p.m.

Park City Library’s Community Room, 1255 Park Ave.

Free, but RSVPs appreciated

Throughout the centuries, the Great Salt Lake has fascinated residents, recreators and artists. Mineral extractors, swimmers and classic landscape artists such as Alfred W. Lambourn to more contemporary artists like Helen Lea have utilized the largest saltwater lake in the Western hemisphere since the valley was settled by Mormon pioneers. Smoak will touch on those topics when he presents this month’s Utah History Lecture

Sail-a-Palooza

Saturday, June 1, 10:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m.

Jordanelle State Park, 515 UT-319, Heber City

Free with entrance to Jordanelle State Park

Join Sail Park City for sailboat rides & demos, adult lesson and access program information about summer camps laser rigging and racing clinic, BBQ at the beach and games, music and fun.

National Ability Center Barn Party

Saturday, June 1, 5:30 – 10 p.m.

National Ability Center, 1000 Ability Way

Tickets: Adults $55; Youth $25; Children under 5 free; Family of five $150

Join the National Ability Center for an exciting evening of summer fun on June 1st at the National Ability Center’s Equestrian Center. This event is full of activities the entire family can enjoy, including delicious BBQ, live music, kids activities, live and silent auction and much more.



Hops Hunters Hike

Sunday, June 2, 9:30 a.m.

Daily Grind Trail, 336 Daily Ave.

Free, 21 and over

Summit Land Conservancy’s Hops Hunters program is a summer hikes series that explores the conserved spaces around Park City while monitoring wild hops, planted by German immigrants in the 1800’s. Hikes will last about two hours, so be sure to bring sunscreen and water. As always, dogs are welcome but must be on a leash and friendly.

Park Silly Sunday Market

Sunday, June 2, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Main Street

Free

The first return of Park Silly Sunday Market this year is an eco-friendly, open-air market featuring artisans, live music, food, fun and more.



Spring Sing – Park City Treble Makers

Sunday, June 2, 4 p.m.

Park City Community Church, 4501 S.R. 224

Free

Park City Treble Makers women’s a cappella ensemble presenting a variety of songs celebrating the season. Concert admission is complimentary. Donations will be accepted for the Christian Center of Park City. A reception follows the concert.