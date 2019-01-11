What to do in Park City this weekend: concerts, lectures and movies
January 11, 2019
Badfeather at The Cabin
Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. – close
The Cabin, 825 Main Street
Cover charge
An inspiring rock quintet out of the greater Salt Lake City area, Badfeather writes and performs original, soulful music. The group’s creative approach to songwriting leaves the listener with a familiar sense of classic rock in its golden age, along with an undeniably fresh take on modern rock n’ roll.
Paws to Read
Tuesday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 p.m.
Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
Free
The Park City Library invites young readers, ages 5-12, to improve their reading skills by reading to a therapy dog in 15-minute blocks from 4-5 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis.
Voices from the Dust: A Shoshone Perspective on the Bear River Massacre
Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5 – 6 p.m.
Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Dr.
Free
Darren Parry, Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, will discuss Shoshone culture and history including how the relationship with the Mormon settlers started off well and deteriorated over time. He will talk about the Bear River Massacre and how that changed the Shoshone back then and take us to whom they are today. The Bear River Massacre was the largest massacre of Native Americans in the history of the United States and very few people know about it.
