What to do in Park City this weekend: concerts, lectures and movies

There won’t be many quiet nights in Park City in the near future; the Sundance Film Festival starts in just under two weeks, and this weekend provides several opportunities for adults and children to get out and about before the bedlam begins. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar .

Canned Heat at the Egyptian Theatre

Friday, Jan. 11 – Saturday, Jan. 12, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan 13, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $29 to $55

Bringing a unique blend of modern electric blues, rock, and boogie which influenced many aspiring guitarists and bands throughout the history of modern American music. With Top-40 songs “On The Road Again”, “Let’s Work Together”, and “Going Up The Country” which became rock anthems throughout the world.

Foreign Cinema for Kids: Las Aventuras de Itzel y Sonia

Saturday, Jan. 12, 4 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The program started in 2014 to complement the Spanish and French classes that are taught in Park City elementary schools. The Mexican stop-motion film is about Itzel, an 8-year-old girl, and her best friend, Sonia, a frog. They embark on a mission to find the “guardians of the water” before their city’s supply runs out.

Badfeather at The Cabin

Saturday, Jan. 12, 9 p.m. – close

The Cabin, 825 Main Street

Cover charge

An inspiring rock quintet out of the greater Salt Lake City area, Badfeather writes and performs original, soulful music. The group’s creative approach to songwriting leaves the listener with a familiar sense of classic rock in its golden age, along with an undeniably fresh take on modern rock n’ roll.



Paws to Read

Tuesday, Jan. 15, 4 – 5 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library invites young readers, ages 5-12, to improve their reading skills by reading to a therapy dog in 15-minute blocks from 4-5 p.m. every third Tuesday of the month. The program is on a first-come, first-served basis.

Voices from the Dust: A Shoshone Perspective on the Bear River Massacre

Wednesday, Jan. 16, 5 – 6 p.m.

Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Dr.

Free

Darren Parry, Chairman of the Northwestern Band of the Shoshone Nation, will discuss Shoshone culture and history including how the relationship with the Mormon settlers started off well and deteriorated over time. He will talk about the Bear River Massacre and how that changed the Shoshone back then and take us to whom they are today. The Bear River Massacre was the largest massacre of Native Americans in the history of the United States and very few people know about it.