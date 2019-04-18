What to do in Park City this weekend: Easter and Earth Day activities

This weekend’s slate of events includes plenty of activities for families celebrating Easter and Earth Day. Parkites have opportunities for egg-hunting at Matt Knoop Park Saturday morning, and egg decorating at Kimball Art Center. On Monday, Two different cleanups are organized around town at Prospector Square and at the Swaner EcoCenter. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Live Music at the Egyptian – Orleans

Thursday, April 18 – Saturday, April 20, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets starting at $35

Orleans comes to the Egyptian for the first time. This unique pop/rock band is best known for their 1970's hits "Dance With Me," "Love Takes Time," and "Still the One." For more information and ticket prices head to ParkCityShows.com or call the box office at 435-649-9371.

"A Chinaman's Chance on Promontory Summit" opening

Friday, April 19, 6 – 8 p.m.

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

Free

The exhibit, by the artist Zhi Lin, looks not only at the completion of the Transcontinental Railroad, but also the Chinese immigrant communities that had been established in the American West. The multimedia exhibit will feature a large scale video installation that shows the trains on the Central Pacific line and the Union Pacific railroads meeting at Promontory in 1869.

Colonialism and the Ute People

Friday, April 19, 6:30 – 8 p.m.

St. Luke’s Church, 4595 N. Silver Springs Dr.

Free

In recognition of Good Friday, the public is invited to a free presentation on the history of the Ute people in Utah and the impacts of colonialism, conquest and subjugation. The presentation will be made by Forrest Cuch, a member and leader of the Ute tribe. Following the presentation, everyone will be invited to participate in a special version of the Stations of the Cross.

Eggciting Art: Easter Celebration

Saturday, April 20, 10 – 11:30 a.m.

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

$20 per person, supplies included

Learn to dye eggs using marbling, glitter, wax resist techniques and more. As the eggs dry, kids can hunt for treats and surprises. $20 per person includes materials, instruction, and enough eggs for all. Space is limited.

Basin Recreation Easter Egg Hunt

Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. – noon

Matt Knoop Park, 4056 Shadow Mountain Dr.

Don't miss one of Basin Recreation’s favorite annual traditions – the Easter Egg Hunt! Kids ages 1-10 are welcome at this free community event. Come find the Golden Egg and win an EGGSTRA special prize!

Earth Day activities

Prospector Square

Monday, April 22, 2 – 4 p.m.

1897 Prospector Square

Park City Lodging this earth day for a community clean-up of our beloved Prospector Square. BYOG (gloves) and we will provide trash bags and pickers. Meet at Park City Lodging, 1897 Prospector Square (same building as Freshie’s) and enjoy some drinks/snacks to celebrate our ‘haul’!

Swaner EcoCenter

Monday, April 22, 3:30 – 7:30 p.m.

1258 Center Drive at Kimball Junction

This year’s celebration will feature EcoCenter collaborations with seven other organizations, such as EATS Park City and the Kimball Art Center. At 4:30, join the Swaner staff to clean up trash that has made its way onto the Preserve over the Winter. Remember to bring work gloves, sturdy footwear, and to dress for the weather.



Recycle Utah Earth Day fundraiser

Monday, April 22, 5 – 8 p.m.

Wasatch Brew Pub, 250 Main Street

Tickets $35

Recycle Utah's annual Earth Day fundraiser is a celebration of our beautiful Earth and the work we do together to protect it. The 2019 Earth Day Celebration will include food, drinks, live music, and a silent auction. Registration includes dinner and two drink tickets.