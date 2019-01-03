What to do in Park City this weekend: Firefall, NorAms and Little Naturalists

The week after New Year’s Day and the few precious days before the Sundance Film Festival provide Parkites with a low-key weekend of events with a NorAm aerials competition and a variety of shows with Firefall, Tony Holiday and Jaron Lanier. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar. Firefall at the Egyptian Theatre

Friday, Jan 4 – Saturday, Jan. 5, 8 p.m., Sunday, Jan 6, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $39 to $65

Firefall has enjoyed a career that spans more than forty years and shows no sign of slowing down. Firefall's commercial success includes three Gold albums, two Platinum albums and eleven chart-topping singles. The band's biggest hit, "You Are the Woman" has been played on commercial radio more than 7,000,000 times and has also appeared in many movies and television shows. U.S. Big Air Junior Nationals and NorAm Aerials

Friday, Jan 4, 5 p.m., Saturday, Jan 5 – Sunday, Jan 6. 11 a.m.

Utah Olympic Park

Free

In Friday’s big air competition, around 20 athletes between the ages of 12 and 18 will achieve liftoff and throw a broad range of tricks from three jumps, the largest of which is 50 feet tall. Saturday and Sunday’s NorAms are considered a second-tier competition in aerials behind World Cup events. Spectators will be able to see a handful of top-level competitors as well as up-and-comers.

Books2Movies: Peter Rabbit

Saturday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m.

Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library and the Park City Film Series are partnering to provide free movies based on books geared towards young people. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home.

Jaron Lanier

Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.

Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $29

A renaissance man for the 21st century, Lanier is a computer scientist, composer, artist and author who writes on numerous topics, including high-technology business, the social impact of technology, the philosophy of consciousness and information, internet politics and the future of humanism.

Tony Holiday at The Cabin

Saturday, Jan 5, 9 p.m. – close

The Cabin, 825 Main Street

Cover charge

Vocalist and harmonica player, Tony Holiday. Tony Holiday hails from Memphis Tennessee and is a rising force on the blues and harmonica scene both in the USA & Europe. Winner of Best Blues Band 2016 & 2017 in City Weekly Music Awards (SLC).

Little Naturalist at the Swaner EcoCenter

Monday, Jan. 7, 10 – 11 a.m.

Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr.

$2 per child; 10 punch card $15

Little Naturalist is the perfect program for 3 to 5-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment, and exploring nature. Twice a month, October through May, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to read a specially selected nature-themed book, explore the natural world, and complete a craft. Some favorites include snowshoeing on the Preserve, interacting with live reptiles and amphibians and upcycling old materials into holiday decorations.