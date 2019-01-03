What to do in Park City this weekend: Firefall, NorAms and Little Naturalists
January 3, 2019
Books2Movies: Peter Rabbit
Saturday, Jan. 5, 4 p.m.
Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.
Free
The Park City Library and the Park City Film Series are partnering to provide free movies based on books geared towards young people. Peter Rabbit and his three sisters — Flopsy, Mopsy and Cotton-Tail — enjoy spending their days in Mr. McGregor’s vegetable garden. When one of McGregor’s relatives suddenly moves in, he’s less than thrilled to discover a family of rabbits in his new home.
Jaron Lanier
Saturday, Jan. 5, 7:30 p.m.
Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.
Tickets $29
A renaissance man for the 21st century, Lanier is a computer scientist, composer, artist and author who writes on numerous topics, including high-technology business, the social impact of technology, the philosophy of consciousness and information, internet politics and the future of humanism.
Tony Holiday at The Cabin
Saturday, Jan 5, 9 p.m. – close
The Cabin, 825 Main Street
Cover charge
Vocalist and harmonica player, Tony Holiday. Tony Holiday hails from Memphis Tennessee and is a rising force on the blues and harmonica scene both in the USA & Europe. Winner of Best Blues Band 2016 & 2017 in City Weekly Music Awards (SLC).
Little Naturalist at the Swaner EcoCenter
Monday, Jan. 7, 10 – 11 a.m.
Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr.
$2 per child; 10 punch card $15
Little Naturalist is the perfect program for 3 to 5-year-olds who are curious about animals, their habitats, the environment, and exploring nature. Twice a month, October through May, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. to read a specially selected nature-themed book, explore the natural world, and complete a craft. Some favorites include snowshoeing on the Preserve, interacting with live reptiles and amphibians and upcycling old materials into holiday decorations.
