What to do in Park City this weekend: Flute Festival, Leftover Salmon, Backyard campout

This weekend marks the annual Savor the Summit dinner on Main Street, if you were lucky enough to score a reservation. Elsewhere, plenty of family-oriented activities are happening, from the Solstice Flute Festival in Midway to Basin Recreation’s Backyard campout and first Movie in the Park.

For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Park City Spring into Summer Benefit for Fetch

Thursday, June 20, 6 p.m.

Benson Building, 1662 Bonanza Drive

Free

Green Apple Wellness Center invites the public to “Spring into Summer,” an evening of outdoor Zumba and yoga sessions, wellness tips and puppies. Opportunity drawing prizes will include a session with the Zerona laser, two-hour Thai massages, free flotation sessions, food baskets, flower tattoos and personal training sessions.

Patty Griffin at the Egyptian Theatre

Thursday, June 20 – Friday, June 21, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $39 – $53

Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter known for her stripped-down songwriting style of modern folk and Americana. Widely regarded among the best pure songwriters of this or any other era. See her on the Egyptian’s intimate stage.



Solstice Flute Festival

Friday, June 21 – Saturday, June 22, 10 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.

The Homestead Resort, 700 N. Homestead Dr., Midway

Free

The entire family can enjoy live music and performances, workshops, vendors, and free activities. Free concerts both evenings, beginning at 6:30 pm on Friday and at 7 on Saturday. Renown recording artists Suzanne Teng, Joseph L Young, Kalani Das, Rona Yellow Robe and Will Clipman, will take the stage on Friday. Saturday artists include Shelley Morningsong and Fabian Fontenelle performing Native flute and dance.

Recycle Utah Uncorked

Friday, June 21, 5:30 – 9 p.m.

Recycle Utah, 1825 Woodbine Way

Tickets $7

Join Recycle Utah for our 8th annual Uncorked outdoor concert at the recycling center on Friday, June 21, from 5:30 to 9 PM! All proceeds from ticket entry will help fund glass recycling collection programs at Recycle Utah. The evening will feature live music, family activities and food from Komrades and Praise Cheezus for purchase. Top Shelf will be serving beverages from Uinta Brewing and Alpine Distilling for purchase.

Leftover Salmon

Friday, June 21, 6 – 9 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Tickets $20 – $60

Since their earliest days as a forward-thinking, progressive bluegrass band who had the guts to add drums to the mix and who was unafraid to stir in any number of highly combustible styles into their ever-evolving sound, to their role as a pioneer of the modern jamband scene, to their current status as elder-statesmen of the scene who cast a huge influential shadow over every festival they play.

Backyard Campout and Movie in the Park

Saturday, June 22, 7 p.m.

Trailside Park Upper Field, 5715 Trailside Dr.

$20 per tent

Hear some live music, enjoy some good food, and meet some new folks in the community. Dinner is catered. All proceeds from TrailFest will be used to build trails in South Summit County and the Kamas Valley. Tent setup will start at 7 p.m. Enjoy live music from Backyard Revival and your favorite backyard games including cornhole, frisbee, and more. The movie begins at dusk.

Historic Main Street Walking Tour

Beginning Monday, June 24, 2 – 3:15 p.m.. Continues daily Monday through Friday until August 30.

Park City Museum, 528 Main Street

$7 per person

Put on your walking shoes and explore Park City’s Historic Main Street! Explore the architecture and stories of Park City’s unique history—from the days as a booming mine town to an emerging ski town. The tour is most appropriate for ages 13 and up. Please arrive at the Museum 15 minutes early, wear comfortable walking shoes, bring water, and wear sun protection.