What to do in Park City this weekend: food tour, art drawing, garden party planning

Monster Drawing Rally attendees can get an up-close view of how artists create new works.

Tanzi Propst/Park Record, file

The wet weather may finally be behind us, and summer activities in Park city are starting to get into full swing. The Thursday Food Tour begins, Mountain Town Olive Oil holds a class for summer pairings and Grammy Award-winning jazz artist Rickie Lee Jones comes to the Egyptian Theatre. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Thursday Food Tour

Thursday, June 6, 3:30 – 6:30 p.m.

Main Street

Tickets $83

Join longtime local guides through a journey of food, walking and talking. We will visit several restaurants for a taste of their cuisine. It’s normally enough food for a meal. You must be 21 or older for the Thursday tour.



Monster Drawing Rally

Thursday, June 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd

Tickets $20 in advance, $25 at the door

Monster Drawing Rally, a partnership program between the PCSC Arts Council and Kimball Art Center, is a live drawing event and party that allows spectators to see the creative process, build relationships with local artists, and grow their art collections. Over the course of the night, artists take shifts drawing and making artwork for 50 minutes. This program promotes local artists, making their artwork more visible and accessible to the community.

The Celebration Ringers

Friday, June 7, 7 – 8 p.m.

Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church, 4051 N. S.R. 224

Free

The Celebration Ringers are 12 talented handbell ringers from First Lutheran Church in Colorado Springs, CO. They will be performing a concert on Friday, June 7th at 7:00 pm at Shepherd of the Mountains Lutheran Church in Park City. A fun event for all ages to listen to this incredible group perform with bells, piano and vocals.

Air Supply

Friday, June 7, 8 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Tickets $35 – $85

The trademark sound of Russell Hitchcock’s soaring tenor voice and Graham Russell’s simple yet majestic songs created a unique sound that would forever be known as Air Supply. In 1983 they recorded “Making Love Out Of Nothing At All” by Jim Steinman which solidified the group as a permanent force in modern music.

Rickie Lee Jones

Friday – Saturday, June 7 – 8, 8 p.m. Sunday, June 9, 6 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $43 – $70

Rickie Lee Jones, a true American legend and two time Grammy Award winner brings her mixed bag of jazz and rock singing and songwriting to the Egyptian Theatre. Reduced pricing Friday.

The Next Course: Summer Garden Party

Saturday, June 8, 11 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Mountain Town Olive Oil, 613 Main Street

Tickets $50, optional wine pairing $15. Reservation required 48 hours in advance.

Observe as The Next Course chef shares new and different ways to use oils and & vinegars, as well as helpful recipe hints. Get the recipes to take home as well as a small gift of products and a discount to shop in the store afterwards.

Park Silly Sunday Market

Sunday, June 9, 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Main Street

Free

Park Silly Sunday Market is an eco-friendly, open-air market featuring artisans, live music, food, fun and more.

