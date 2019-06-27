What to do in Park City this weekend: Gallery Stroll, Marie Osmond and Ziggy Marley perform at Deer Valley

The summer concerts kick off this weekend at Deer Valley Resort, with three concerts of varying genres and tastes to choose from. Friday night features the Utah Symphony with Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter Chris Botti, Saturday features a Utah classic Marie Osmond with Daniel Emmert and David Osmond. Sunday kicks it up with reggae superstar Ziggy Marley with Michael Franti.

Other events this weekend include the Last Friday Gallery Stroll with several Park City debuts. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Hot Tuna at the Egyptian Theatre

Thursday, June 27 – Saturday, June 29, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $39 – $53

Living legends Jorma Kaukonen and Jack Casady, forming members of Jefferson Airplane, bring their bluesy fusion of rock, free rhythmic techniques, and a collected timbre of instruments to an intimate stage.



Last Friday Gallery Stroll

Friday, June 28, 6 – 9 p.m.

Various locations

Free

Park City’s Last Friday Gallery Stroll displays art from multiple mediums; paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry and mixed media. Each space has their own agendas in regards to what they will offer during the strolls. Specific exhibits this month include watercolorist Don Weller at Montgomery-Lee Fine Art and TaraLee Guild’s ‘Distorted Reflections’ at the Rockwell Room.

Deer Valley Music Festival: Chris Botti

Friday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Amphitheatre, 2250 Deer Valley Dr.

Tickets $52 – $125

The 2019 Deer Valley Music Festival, presented by the Utah Symphony, will open with Grammy-winning trumpeter Chris Botti on Friday. The concert will be directed by Conner Gray Covington, the festival’s principal conductor.

Deer Valley Music Festival: Marie Osmond

Friday, June 29, 7:30 p.m.

Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Amphitheatre, 2250 Deer Valley Dr.

Tickets $52 – $125

The concert will also feature Daniel Emmet, 2018 America’s Got Talent finalist, known for his performances with Placido Domingo, and Osmond’s nephew David Osmond.

Michael Franti & Spearhead + Ziggy Marley – Deer Valley Concert Series

Sunday, June 30, 6:30 p.m.

Deer Valley Resort Snow Park Amphitheatre, 2250 Deer Valley Dr.

Tickets $68 – $110

Michael Franti infuses his latest album with optimism to remind himself, and anyone else who’s listening, that there is still good in the world and that it is worth fighting for. Grammy and Emmy Award-winning singer, songwriter, producer, humanitarian and visionary Ziggy Marley infuses the spirit of revolution into his seventh full-length solo offering, Rebellion Rises.

International Summer Film Series: Fox and Child

Tuesday, July 2, 6:30 p.m.

Park City Library Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

Movies will be screened in English, and popcorn will be provided. A 10-year-old girl who wants to know sets out to befriend a beautiful wild fox she names Lily. Bit by bit, in woods and fields blanketed by snow and carpeted by wildflowers, the girl and Lily build an extraordinary friendship as the fox leads her human companion on adventures bold, funny and even sometimes scary.