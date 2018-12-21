What to do in Park City this weekend: Kurt Bestor, The Nutcracker and Shannon Bahrke

This Christmas weekend, Park City has plenty of options for those who want to grab one last holiday show, with Kurt Bestor and Ballet West Academy’s The Nutcracker. Other activities include a pop-up shop for last-minute shopping from local entrepreneurs, an Olympian book signing and movie event. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

BrandedPC

Through Saturday, Dec. 22, 3 – 8 p.m.

The Rockwell Room, 268 Main Street

Free

A pop-up shop featuring local creators will feature more than 40 entrepreneurs that either started their brands in Summit County or are currently stationed here. Each day will feature workshops, industry panel discussions and an “apres hour” that will include live music, food and a cash bar provided by O.P. Rockwell.

“Mr. Christmas” Kurt Bestor

Friday, Dec. 21, – Saturday, Dec. 22, 8 p.m., Sunday, Dec. 23 – Tuesday, Dec. 25, 6 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets $34 – $50

Emmy Award-winning composer Kurt Bestor — known locally as “Mr. Christmas” because of the extravagant, orchestral holiday concerts he’s performed for the past 31 years in the greater Salt Lake City area — will return to Park City for a five-night run. This year, he and his band will be joined by Provo singer Madilyn Paige.



Ballet West Academy “The Nutcracker”

Saturday, Dec 22, 2 and 5:30 p.m. shows

Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $20 and $25

115 dancers will feature in Saturday’s run of about 72 minutes with no intermission in this youth performance of Pytor Ilyich Tchaikovsky’s classic ballet score accompanied with original choreography by Ballet West’s late founder, Willam F. Christensen.

Shannon Barhke Happ book signing

Saturday, Dec. 22, 6 – 8 p.m.

Temple Har Shalom, 3700 Brookside Ct.

Free

Don’t miss this chance to meet author and Olympic medalist Shannon Bahrke Happe who will be signing copies of her latest children’s book Mommy Why Is Your Hair Pink? And yes, Shannon is bringing along her medals! Mommy, Why Is Your Hair Pink? Will inspire children to discover their unique inner light. As they allow their light to shine, children will find an expression of self that is authentic and bright – even if that expression happens to be hot pink.

Park City Film: “Maria by Callas”

Monday, Dec. 10, 7:30 p.m.

St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 4595 Silver Springs Dr

Tickets $8

"Maria by Callas" is the first film to tell the life story of the Greek-American opera singer in her own words. Told through performances, TV interviews, home movies, family photographs, private letters and unpublished memoirs, "Maria by Callas" reveals the essence of a woman who rose from humble beginnings in New York City to become an international superstar.