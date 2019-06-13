What to do in Park City this weekend: Latino Arts Festival, TrailFest and Summit Yoga Series

Members of the Viva El Folklore International Dance group perform el Sinaloense, a traditional dance from Sinaloa, Mexico during the Christian Center of Park City and the Park City/Summit County Arts Council's Latino Arts Festival at the Park City Library Saturday evening, June 3, 2017. The festival featured an afternoon full of live music, food, and more, as well as a free screening of the Sundance Film Festival's film "Cesar's Last Fast." A variety of traditional dances were performed near the end of the celebration.

Get outside this weekend. A combination of warm weather and an abundance of activities across Summit County provide a terrific opportunity for a weekend outdoors. The Christian Center of Park City’s Latino Arts Festival takes place for the fourth time at the Library Field, Montage Deer Valley has its first free yoga class of the summer and Oakley hosts TrailFest 2019 Friday night.

Friends of the Library Used Book Sale

Member preview at on Thursday, June 13, 5 – 8 p.m.; public sale Friday, June 14 – Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 6 p.m.

The Summit County Library Kimball Junction branch, 1255 W. Ute Blvd.

The sale will open with a Friends of the Library members preview at 5 p.m. on Thursday, then open to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday and Saturday. Memberships will be available for $10 Thursday night. All books priced at $1 or less.



Paint Night

Thursday, June 13, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Tickets $25

All the painting supplies are provided: a canvas, easel, paint, brushes, towels, apron, music, and a good time. Come out early to enjoy dinner beforehand, just let them know you’re with Paint Night and someone will point you in the right direction. Secure your seats 15 – 20 minutes prior to start time, especially if part of a large group.

Summit Yoga Series at Montage Deer Valley

Friday, June 14, 9 – 10 a.m.

Montage Deer Valley, 9100 Marsac Ave.

Free; RSVP at (435) 604-1400

Montage Deer Valley is offering a complimentary Summit Yoga Series throughout the summer that offers opportunities for locals and guests alike to rejuvenate their mind, body and spirit. The class will take place on the Mountain Lawn, an intimate outdoor setting overlooking the Wasatch Mountain Range surrounding the resort, and will accommodate up to 40 people per session. All levels are welcome, and yoga mats will be provided.

Latino Arts Festival

Friday, June 14, 5 – 9 p.m., Saturday, June 15, 3 – 9 p.m.

Park City Library Field, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Christian Center of Park City’s fourth annual Latino Arts Festival is ready to take Park City residents and visitors on a free trip to Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Mexico and Peru without leaving the Wasatch Back. The festival will feature visual arts, food, dance and family-friendly activities.

Singer-Songwriter Showcase

Friday, June 14, 6 – 9 p.m.

State Road Tavern, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Ages 21 and over only

The Showcase will create a comfortable environment for performers and guests to experience the ambiance of DeJoria Center & State Road Tavern while discovering the hidden treasures of music talent in the outback of Utah at the foot of the Uinta Mountains.

Oakley TrailFest 2019

Friday, June 14, 6:30 – 8:30 p.m.

911 W. Center St., Oakley

Tickets: adults $15, children $10, dinner included

Hear some live music, enjoy some good food, and meet some new folks in the community. Dinner is catered. All proceeds from TrailFest will be used to build trails in South Summit County and the Kamas Valley.

Park City Home Tour

Saturday, June 15, 10 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Town Lift Plaza, 825 Main St.

$20 for the public; $15 for Park City Museum members

This year’s event will feature 12 homes, including the Washington School Inn, on a two-block walk of the 500 and 600 blocks of Park and Woodside avenues. Discover how today’s residents make creative use of small historic miners’ cottages.

Tyler Shields Opening Reception

Saturday, June 15, 6 – 9 p.m.

Provocateur Gallery, 1675 Redstone Center Dr., Suite 120

Free

Tyler Shields, the “Andy Warhol of our generation..” – Sotheby’s, will premier to the Park City art scene at Provocateur Gallery. The exhibition will add sensuality to humanitarian traits, explore the more sensual sides of humankind and will be accompanied with additional works by Banksy, Helmut Newton, and Picasso. Provocateur is here to instigate sensuous sensibilities and appeals to the diverse Park City art scene.