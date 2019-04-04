What to do in Park City this weekend: PCMR Pond Skim, Arts Summit, Home Free

After this weekend, Park City enters the mud season. Ski resorts close and residents will have to wait for a while until the summer season begins. Park City Mountain Resort celebrates by hosting its annual pond skimming competition, and the Alf Engen Ski Museum hangs onto the ski season a little longer with a vintage fashion show. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Vintage Skiwear Fashion Show

Thursday, April 4, 4:30 p.m.

Alf Engen Ski Museum, 3419 Olympic Parkway

Free

The Alf Engen Ski Museum, in partnership with the US Ski & Snowboard Hall of Fame, is excited to kick off Skiing History Week 2019 with a live fashion show featuring dozens of incredible ski outfits. Put on your own retro ski gear, pack up the kids and join us at the Ski Museum as industry fashion icon, Barbara Alley Simon, narrates this showcase of 30 years of amazing ski fashion.

Live Music at the Egyptian – Richard Marx

Thursday, April 4 – Saturday, April 6, 8 p.m., Sunday, April 7, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets starting at $43

Marx’s nearly three-decade-long career has innumerable highlights: Multiple Grammys, 30 million albums sold worldwide, and he's the only male artist in history to have his first seven singles reach Billboard’s Top 5.

Arts Summit ’19

Friday, April 5, 9 a.m. – noon

Park City Hospital Blair Education Center, 900 Round Valley Dr.

Free

The Park City Summit County Arts Council along with community partners will present on existing projects in the community as a result of Project ABC as well as outline the broad impact of Arts & Culture in Summit County. Crystal Young-Otterstrom, executive director of the Utah Cultural Alliance, will share information about the most recent legislative session and how it has impacted the arts and culture sector.

National Ability Center Triumph of Spirit

Friday, April 5, 6 – 9 p.m.

The Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets: Adults $10, youth $5

Join the Park City Institute and National Ability Center to celebrate freestyle skiing and adaptive athletes shattering expectations with two documentary films. “Sound of Silence: Born Severely Deaf,” Robin Gillon found success – and happiness – on skis. “Return To Paradise – A Skier’s Journey” Mike Vowels, once a champion freestyle skier, returning to skiing, 28 years after a paralyzing accident.

Home Free

Friday, April 5, 8 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32 Kamas

Tickets $35 – $95

The all-vocal (a cappella) country music sensation Home Free is bringing Nashville country standards and country-dipped pop hits. The band comes to town on the heels of their most recent full-length album release, TIMELESS, bringing with them new music and new humor every night.

Park City Mountain Resort Pond Skim

Saturday, April 6, noon

Park City Mountain Canyons side, top of Red Pine Gondola

Registration $35 to participate. Lift ticket required to watch.

One hundred skiers and snowboarders decked out in a variety of costumes and outfits will send off the 2018-2019 Park City ski season by skiing down an incline at Canyons Village, off a ramp and, ideally, all the way across a pond of frigid water.

Ballet West II

Saturday, April 6, 6 – 9 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32 Kamas

Tickets starting at $10

Ballet West II will perform a mixed bill of time-honored classical routines and bold new works that will showcase the troupe’s impressive and diverse talents.

Movies during Break: Christopher Robin

Tuesday, April 9, 4 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library and Park City Film Series are hosting free films during Park City School District Breaks. Free admission and popcorn for all who attend. A working-class family man, Christopher Robin, encounters his childhood friend Winnie-the-Pooh, who helps him to rediscover the joys of life.