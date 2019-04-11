What to do in Park City this weekend: pottery, ukulele, and history

The first full weekend of the spring shoulder season features more family-friendly activities as spring break comes to a close. The Park City Library and Park City Film conclude their Movies During Break series, while the Kimball Art Center holds a parent-and-child pottery class and L.L. Bean hosts Tent Tales for Tykes, a storytime session for toddlers. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Movies during break

Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, 4 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library and Park City Film Series are hosting free films during Park City School District Breaks. Free admission and popcorn for all who attend. Thursday’s movie is “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” by Richard Lanni, rated PG. Friday’s film is “Jane,” by Brett Morgen, rated PG.

Live Music at the Egyptian – Richie Furay

Friday, April 11 – Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

Tickets starting at $43

The co-founder of Buffalo Springfield and Poco promised to play songs from those bands, but also songs from his solo career and a few from Souther, Hillman, Furay, a trio he formed with songwriter J.D. Souther and Chris Hillman.

Michael McDonald

Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32 Kamas

Tickets $35 – $85

“One of the Greatest Singer-Songwriters to Ever Sit at a Piano.” With a career that encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, as well as collaborations with some of the world's most prominent artists, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.

Clay Pots class

Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. – noon

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

$60 per pair

You'll do a plum job creating a pinch bowl decorated to look like your favorite fruit. That's bananas! A $60 fee includes instruction and all materials for one adult and one child. Due to drying and firing times, pottery will be ready to pick up 12-14 days after the class session is finished.

Ukulele lessons

Monday, April 15, 3 – 4 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Free

The Park City Library will get a musical jump on its counterparts in Nashville and Oahu when local singer-songwriter Bill McGinnis starts giving free ukulele lessons to go along with its uke check-out program.

Recommended Stories For You

Park City Museum free day

Tuesday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Park City Mountain Canyons side, top of Red Pine Gondola

Free

Enjoy free admission to the Park City Museum. Visit for the first time or revisit your favorite exhibits. Sponsored by Linda McReynolds.

Tent Tales for Tykes

Tuesday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.

L.L. Bean Park City, 675 Main Street

Free

Join us in our L.L.Bean Tent for storytime at your local L.L.Bean store. During each session, explore a different nature or outdoor theme, followed by related activities, games or crafts. Recommended for children ages 3-6. Caretakers must remain on-site and are welcome to join in the fun or spend the time shopping.