What to do in Park City this weekend: pottery, ukulele, and history
April 11, 2019
The first full weekend of the spring shoulder season features more family-friendly activities as spring break comes to a close. The Park City Library and Park City Film conclude their Movies During Break series, while the Kimball Art Center holds a parent-and-child pottery class and L.L. Bean hosts Tent Tales for Tykes, a storytime session for toddlers. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.
Movies during break
Thursday, April 11, and Friday, April 12, 4 p.m.
Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
Free
The Park City Library and Park City Film Series are hosting free films during Park City School District Breaks. Free admission and popcorn for all who attend. Thursday’s movie is “Sgt. Stubby: An American Hero,” by Richard Lanni, rated PG. Friday’s film is “Jane,” by Brett Morgen, rated PG.
Live Music at the Egyptian – Richie Furay
Friday, April 11 – Saturday, April 13, 8 p.m., Sunday, April 14, 6 p.m.
The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street
Tickets starting at $43
The co-founder of Buffalo Springfield and Poco promised to play songs from those bands, but also songs from his solo career and a few from Souther, Hillman, Furay, a trio he formed with songwriter J.D. Souther and Chris Hillman.
Michael McDonald
Friday, April 12, 8 p.m.
DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32 Kamas
Tickets $35 – $85
“One of the Greatest Singer-Songwriters to Ever Sit at a Piano.” With a career that encompasses five Grammys, numerous chart successes and personal and professional accolades, as well as collaborations with some of the world's most prominent artists, Michael McDonald remains an enduring force in popular music.
Clay Pots class
Saturday, April 13, 10 a.m. – noon
Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.
$60 per pair
You'll do a plum job creating a pinch bowl decorated to look like your favorite fruit. That's bananas! A $60 fee includes instruction and all materials for one adult and one child. Due to drying and firing times, pottery will be ready to pick up 12-14 days after the class session is finished.
Ukulele lessons
Monday, April 15, 3 – 4 p.m.
Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.
Free
The Park City Library will get a musical jump on its counterparts in Nashville and Oahu when local singer-songwriter Bill McGinnis starts giving free ukulele lessons to go along with its uke check-out program.
Park City Museum free day
Tuesday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Park City Mountain Canyons side, top of Red Pine Gondola
Free
Enjoy free admission to the Park City Museum. Visit for the first time or revisit your favorite exhibits. Sponsored by Linda McReynolds.
Tent Tales for Tykes
Tuesday, April 16, 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
L.L. Bean Park City, 675 Main Street
Free
Join us in our L.L.Bean Tent for storytime at your local L.L.Bean store. During each session, explore a different nature or outdoor theme, followed by related activities, games or crafts. Recommended for children ages 3-6. Caretakers must remain on-site and are welcome to join in the fun or spend the time shopping.
