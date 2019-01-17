What to do in Park City this weekend: Rita Coolidge, Jodi Kantor and Steve Winter

Consider this weekend a warmup for the Sundance Film Festival, and one you may not want to stay in for. A variety of music, lecture, activity and learning events will be held around Park City this weekend, ranging from a chamber performance by the Utah Symphony to a presentation by National Geographic photographer Steve Winter. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Citizens Climate Lobby Park City & Wasatch Back

Thursday, Jan. 17, 6:30 – 7:30 p.m.

75 N. 100 W., Midway

Free

The monthly meeting of the Citizen’s Climate Lobby held in Midway. The lobby is a nonpartisan approach to climate education is designed to create a broad, sustainable foundation for climate action across all geographic regions and political inclinations, according to their website.

Rita Coolidge

Thursday, Jan. 17 – Sunday, Jan. 19, 8 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 538 Main Street.

Tickets $29 – $60

Coolidge will perform some of her and her audience’s best friends when she plays three nights in Park City. The highs include winning two Grammy Awards, getting a number of songs on the Billboard charts, including the 1977 No. 2 hit, “(Your Love Has Lifted Me) Higher and Higher,” and the Top 40 “All Time High,” from the soundtrack of the 1983 James Bond film “Octopussy.”

Utah Symphony Chamber Concert

Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.

St. Mary's Catholic Church, 1505 White Pine Canyon Rd.

Tickets $40, student/under 30 $15

When Utah Symphony Associate Conductor Conner Gray Covington programs an evening of music, he usually has a centerpiece in mind. Once he selects the piece, he’ll start to stack other works around it. That’s how the Utah Symphony’s chamber concert that will be held Friday, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, was programmed, featuring Mozart’s Symphony No. 39.

Jodi Kantor

Friday, Jan. 18, 7:30 p.m.

Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

Tickets $29

Kantor will discuss how she, along with her colleague, Megan Twohey, broke the story about Harvey Weinstein's alleged sexual abuse of women — in locations as far away as Cannes and Rome, and as nearby as the Stein Eriksen Lodge in Deer Valley. Kantor's work has revealed hidden truths about power, gender, technology, politics and culture.

Swaner EcoCenter snowshoe tour

Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Dr.

Tickets $10, Utah I.D. $5, members free. Snowshoe rentals $5

During this tour, you will learn about the history and ecology of the Preserve as well as what kinds of plants and animals you will find on the Swaner Preserve. Additionally, you will have time to search for and identify animal tracks and other signs of wildlife. This outing is appropriate for all ages and will take place on generally flat terrain with a slight uphill grade.

National Geographic Live: "On the Trail of Big Cats with Steve Winter"

Saturday, Jan. 19, 7:30 p.m.

Eccles Center for the Performing Arts, 1750 Kearns Blvd.

$29

For more than 20 years, Steve Winter has traveled to the Himalayas, South America and the Hollywood Hills to capture images of tigers, jaguars and cougars for National Geographic. Not only does the award-winning photographer's images show big cats in their natural habitats, but the stories he illustrates have also helped protect and preserve these animals' lives and homes.