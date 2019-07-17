What to do in Park City this weekend: Sundance in Coalville, plus Scotty McCreery and a hops hike

This weekend, the Sundance summer film series comes to Coalville with a screening of “The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind,” which was an official selection of January’s Sundance Film Festival. Musician Scotty McCreery also comes to the DeJoria Center, and a Hops Hike hosted by the Summit Land Conservancy takes place Sunday morning.

For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Plant Night at DeJoria Center

Thursday, July 18, 6:30 – 9 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Tickets $25

Green thumb or not, this class is for you!

Lexi Payan is the Founder and Creative Mind behind Lexi Bren Designs. She is a multi-disciplinary maker with an extensive history of creative projects and pursuits. Learn how to create and keep a healthy terrarium. Supplies included are a 6″ glass bowl, sand, rocks/pebbles, moss, soil, plants, decorative accessories, gloves, “Home Care Tips”, and a bag for easy transport.

A Chorus Line

July 18-21. Thursday, Friday and Saturday shows 8 p.m., Sundays 6 p.m.

The Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main St.

Thursday tickets $29-$45; Friday, Saturday and Sunday tickets $35-$55

Winner of 9 Tony Awards has captivated audiences for decades with its real, raw emotion and honesty, as well as it’s remarkable score including “What I Did For Love,” “One”, “The Music and the Mirror”, “I Can Do That” and “I Hope I Get It”. Celebrate the unsung heroes of American Musical Theatre: the chorus dancers.



Sundance Film Screening: The Boy Who Harnessed the Wind

Friday, July 19, 7:30 p.m.

Ledges Event Center, 202 Park Rd., Coalville

Free

Young William Kamkwamba lives with his family in rural Malawi. When famine strikes the village, William has to drop out of school when his father (Chiwetel Ejiofor) can no longer afford the fees. Determined, William sneaks into the school library to research—and soon conspires to build a windmill pump to irrigate the land. Park of Sundance’s free summer film series.

Scotty McCreery

Friday, July 19, 8 p.m.

DeJoria Center, 970 N. State Rd. 32, Kamas

Tickets $35 – $125

With his third album, the young star takes a huge creative step forward. He co-wrote all 11 songs on Seasons Change, working with some of the finest songwriters in Nashville to express a wide range of emotions and musical styles. And after a lengthy legal struggle that kept him on the sidelines for several years, McCreery placed a bold bet with his career that has paid off with a new label and a reinvigorated attitude.

Hops Hike with KUHL on the Historic Rail Trail

Sunday, July 21, 9:30 a.m.

Prospector Park, 2500 Wyatt Earp Wy.

Free

Come join Summit Land Conservancy and KUHL Park City as they explore the Rail Trail in search of wild hops! KUHL will be providing a surprise treat for all participants. We’ll learn about the history of the Rail Trail, identify native and invasive plants, and enjoy the beautiful Rail Trail and neighboring single-track trails.

Strong Parent and Strong Kids

Monday, July 22, 12 – 1:30 p.m.

PC MARC, 1200 Little Kate Rd.

Free

Join us at lunchtime and learn effective ways to relate to your young children and encourage cooperative behavior. This is a free 7-week workshop. Free childcare available per availability. Please RSVP by emailing Alejandra at alejandral@valleycares.com or leave a message at (435) 575-1213.