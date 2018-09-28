What to do this weekend in Park City: Beethoven, alpacas and the Gallery Stroll

As the fall chill begins to arrive in Park City, the activities have started to shift indoors. This weekend’s featured activities include a new exhibit at the Kimball Arts Center featuring local Utah artists, the beginning of the Beethoven Music Festival and a new screening for the Park City Film Series. For those who still want to enjoy the cool air, the annual community cleanup will be held Saturday, as well as alpaca Open Barn Days.

Park City Gallery Stroll

Friday, Sept. 28, 6–9 p.m.

Various locations

Free

Join the art crowd as over twenty galleries host the “Last Friday” Gallery Stroll. Every month many galleries will hold artist receptions, demonstrations and more. Visit http://www.parkcitygalleryassociation.com for additional info and links to all the participating galleries. Most galleries are located within walking distance on Main Street or hop on the free trolley.

Body and Soul Exhibit Opening

Friday, Sept. 28, 6–8 p.m.

Kimball Art Center, 1401 Kearns Blvd.

Free

24 Utah-based artists contribute to a new exhibit at the Kimball Arts Center and will hold a community opening Friday night. Body and Soul explores the lasting power of portraits across contemporary painting, photography, text-based installations, and more. The exhibit will be on display until November.

Community Fall Cleanup

Saturday, Sept. 29, 9 a.m. – noon

Three staging areas – the Winter Sports School, the Park City High School and City Park (by the gazebo)

Free

Recycle Utah, Park City Municipal and Summit County will host the annual “Pride in our Community” fall cleanup event. Volunteers are encouraged to RSVP, though “walk-ons” are welcome. Please bring gloves and a pickup stick/grabber (if you have one). Bags and reflective vests will be provided.

Blue Moon Alpaca Ranch Open Barn Days

Saturday, Sept 29 and Sunday, Sept. 30, 11 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Blue Moon Alpaca Ranch, 3535 E. 1000 S., Woodland

Free

The public is invited to Open Barn Days at the Blue Moon Alpaca Ranch in Woodland Saturday and Sunday. The ranch owners, Linda Gardner and Ed Heintz, say this year they opted to open the ranch for two days to allow smaller crowds to get up close with the nearly 50 alpacas. A shop with alpaca-knitted goods is also available on site.

Park City Beethoven Festival

Sunday, Sept. 30, 5:30 p.m.

Park City Community Church, 4501 N. S.R. 224.

Tickets $25, students and senior citizens $20

Violinists Melissa Draper and Gabriel Gordon and cellist Lauren Posey will join violinist Simon Gollo, pianist John Novacek, clarinetist Russell Harlow and violist Leslie Harlow to perform works by Chausson, Bernstein and Bruch. The Harlows are the Beethoven Festival resident musicians



Park City Film Series – Instructions on Parting

Monday, Oct. 1, 7 p.m.

Park City Library, 1255 Park Ave.

Tickets $7–10

The Park City Film Series will present a screening of Amy K. Jenkins' documentary "Instructions on Parting," not rated, at the Park City Library's Jim Santy Auditorium. The screening is part of the Made In Utah series. "Instructions on Parting," which is about Jenkins' personal experiences, tells the story about transformation, grief and the human journey.