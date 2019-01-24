What to do this weekend in Park City: Sundance and Slamdance roll out red carpet

Sundance is here. The first weekend of the film festival is usually the busiest, and apart from seeking out celebrities on Main Street, there is still plenty to do even if you don’t have tickets to a screening. Many of the venues around Sundance have numerous panels, DJs and events that are open to the public. Up the road, the Slamdance Film Festival has several public panels for creatives and filmmakers, along with its own film screenings. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

Event centers at Sundance

Acura Festival Village

Daily programming Friday, Jan. 25 – Saturday, Feb. 2, noon – 6 p.m.

480 Swede Alley

Free

The village is the official gathering place for Sundance and is open to the public. Programming highlights include a Native Son panel moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith, and The Atlantic panels with writer Derek Thompson and sports journalist Jemele Hill. In addition, there will be DJ sets and live music performances on the Acura Stage including a live performance by Judah & the Lion. Full list of events.

Canada Goose Basecamp

Friday, Jan. 25 – Tuesday, Jan. 29, noon – 6 p.m.

449 Main Street

Free

Events, surprise guests and an invitation-only lounge, with hot beverages, complimentary Wi-Fi and power charging stations. Daily events and panels include one exploring the relationship between costume and film, and a conversation with Jemele Hill on being a female journalist in 2019 and the intersection between culture, sports and race in this new landscape. Full list of events.

PC Live

Concerts Thursday, Jan. 24 – Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

427 Main Street

General admission tickets $75 – $110

Park City’s Sundance music venue has a star-studded lineup of house DJs and rock stars performing during Sundance. Performers include Diplo, Marshmellow, Machine Gun Kelly, Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Full list of events.

ASCAP Music Cafe

Daily programming Friday, Jan. 25 – Friday, Feb. 1, 2 – 6 p.m.

Rich Haines Gallery, 751 Main Street

Sundance credential required

For the past 21 years, the event, run by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has teamed with the Sundance Film Festival to present free concerts performed by ASCAP-affiliated artists. This year’s concert series is set to include Claudia Brant, Patrick Martin and MILCK. Full list of events.

Featured Sundance panels

Open to Sundance credential holders. For a full list of events, see Sundance’s program.

Making the (In)visible: Radical Transparency in the Data-Driven Age

Friday, Jan. 25, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Filmmakers Lodge, 550 Main Street

As space allows

Franklin Leonard ("The Black List"), Stacy Smith ("USC"), Lena Waithe ("Ready Player One"), Nina Jacobson ("Crazy Rich Asians") and Sundance Institute's Karim Ahmad will discuss data, its relevance to the field, and new models to advance equitable representation in film.

Can Art Save Democracy?

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Filmmakers Lodge, 550 Main Street

As space allows

St. MacArthur Fellow recipient Okwui Okpokwasili, Magnum Foundation President Susan Meiselas and Lisa Kron ("Fun Home") will explore how culture is vital to an active, participatory, inclusive and free democracy.

Power of Story

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2:30 – 4 p.m.

Egyptian Theatre, 328 Main Street

As space allows

Terence Nance ("As Told To G/D Thyself," "Random Acts of Flyness"), Reggie Watts ("Runnin'," "Waves"), John Gaeta (senior vice president of creative strategy at Magic Leap), Stephanie Dinkins ("Not the Only One") and Sarah Ellis ("The Seven Ages of Man" and director of digital development, Royal Shakespeare Company) explore the value of independence and an artist's imperative.

Other events in Park City

Last Friday Gallery Stroll

Friday, Jan. 25, 6 – 9 p.m.

Various locations

Free

Park City's Last Friday Gallery Stroll displays art from multiple mediums; paintings, photography, sculpture, jewelry and mixed media. Each space has their own agendas in regards to what they will offer during the strolls.

Swaner EcoCenter snowshoe tour

Saturday, Jan. 19, 8:30 – 10 a.m.

Park City Museum Education & Collections Center, 2079 Sidewinder Dr.

Tickets $10, Utah I.D. $5, members free. Snowshoe rentals $5

During this tour, you will learn about the history and ecology of the Preserve as well as what kinds of plants and animals you will find on the Swaner Preserve. Additionally, you will have time to search for and identify animal tracks and other signs of wildlife. This outing is appropriate for all ages and will take place on generally flat terrain with a slight uphill grade.

John Carreyrou, Author of Bad Blood

Saturday, Jan. 26, 2 – 4 p.m.

Dolly’s Bookstore, 510 Main Street

Free

The full inside story of the breathtaking rise and shocking collapse of Theranos, the multibillion-dollar biotech startup, by the prize-winning journalist who first broke the story and pursued it to the end, despite pressure from its charismatic CEO and threats by her lawyers. Carreyrou will be on hand to sign copies of his book, which was made into a documentary entry at this year’s Sundance.