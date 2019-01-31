What to do this weekend in Park City: Sundance finale, FIS World Champs opening and more
January 31, 2019
As Park City sees the end of the Sundance Film Festival, another major event will hit the town this weekend. The 2019 FIS Freestyle World Championships features 10 days of competition from the world’s best athletes in freestyle skiing and snowboarding. And, in contrast to the credential-heavy atmosphere of Sundance, all the events are free to the public. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.
2019 FIS World Championships
See the Championships website for a full schedule.
Saturday, Feb. 2
Opening Ceremonies
6 p.m.
Park City Mountain Canyons Village
Freeki Big Air
7 p.m.
Doc’s Run, Park City Mountain Canyons Village
Entertainment/fireworks
9 p.m.
Park City Mountain Canyons Village
Monday, Feb. 4
Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom
1 p.m.
CB’s Run, Park City Mountain
Tuesday, Feb. 5
Snowboard Parallel Slalom
1 p.m.
CB’s Run, Park City Mountain
Snowboard Big Air/fireworks
7 p.m.
Doc’s Run, Park City Mountain Canyons Village
Wednesday, Feb. 6
Freeski Slopestyle
11 a.m.
Pick N’ Shovel, Park City Mountain
Freestyle Aerials
7 p.m.
White Owl, Deer Valley Resort
Recommended Stories For You
Thursday, Feb. 7
Freestyle Team Aerials
7 p.m.
White Owl, Deer Valley Resort
Friday, Feb. 8
Snowboard Halfpipe
11 a.m.
Eagle Superpipe, Park City Mountain
Freestyle Moguls
7 p.m.
Champion, Deer Valley Resort
Saturday, Feb. 9
Freeski Halfpipe
11 a.m.
Eagle Superpipe, Park City Mountain
Freestyle Dual Moguls
7 p.m.
Champion, Deer Valley Resort
Sunday, Feb. 10
Snowboard Slopestyle
11 a.m.
Pick N’ Shovel, Park City Mountain
Closing Ceremonies, Lupe Fiasco concert
4 p.m.
Main Street
Event centers at Sundance
Acura Festival Village
Daily programming through Saturday, Feb. 2, noon – 6 p.m.
480 Swede Alley
Free
The village is the official gathering place for Sundance and is open to the public. Programming highlights include a Native Son panel moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith, and The Atlantic panels with writer Derek Thompson and sports journalist Jemele Hill. In addition, there will be DJ sets and live music performances on the Acura Stage including a live performance by Judah & the Lion. Full list of events.
PC Live
Concerts through Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.
427 Main Street
General admission tickets $75 – $110
Park City's Sundance music venue has a star-studded lineup of house DJs and rock stars performing during Sundance. Performers include Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Full list of events.
ASCAP Music Cafe
Daily programming through Friday, Feb. 1, 2 – 6 p.m.
Rich Haines Gallery, 751 Main Street
Sundance credential required
For the past 21 years, the event, run by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has teamed with the Sundance Film Festival to present free concerts performed by ASCAP-affiliated artists. This weekend’s sets include Mel Bryant + The Mercy Makers and Park88. Full list of events.
Featured Sundance panels
Open to Sundance credential holders. For a full list of events, see Sundance's program.
Imagining the Independent Internet
Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street
As space allows
What is the future of the online community, and what promise or illusion does the blockchain offer artists seeking independence? Join Sundance Institute's Tara Hein-Phillips; former head of YouTube's top creator partnerships Benjamin Grubbs (CEO of Next 10 Ventures); Amelia Winger-Bearskin (artist/technologist); and writer Logan Hill(co-founder of Dancing Chicken Studios) to find out.
Power of Story: Pushing Boundaries
Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 – 3:30 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street
As space allows
In contemplating the complexities of the world, we have always looked to artists and storytellers to challenge our thinking and shake us from complacency. A group of exceptional, provocative filmmakers and artists—Rick Alverson (The Mountain), Mads Brügger (Cold Case Hammarskjöld), Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet), Penny Lane (Hail Satan?), and Asad J. Malik (A Jester's Tale) — joins for a conversation about how their work pushes boundaries conceptually, formally, and morally.
Creating the Documentary: Nonfiction Storytelling
Thursday, Jan. 31, 4:30 – 6 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street
As space allows
Truth is stranger than fiction. But how do you turn that truth into a compelling narrative that moves an audience? Creating the Documentary focuses on how nonfiction storytellers find the story and craft it … or does the story find them? This panel features filmmakers and educators from Syracuse University, including Professor Jeffrey Palmer (director, Words from a Bear; transmedia department at Syracuse University) and other Festival creators, including, Irene Taylor Brodsky (director, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements), and Liza Mandelup (director, Jawline). Moderated by Professor Tula Goenka (television, radio, and film department at Syracuse University).
New Narratives in Our DNA
Friday, Feb. 1, 4:30 – 6 p.m.
Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.
As space allows
By the time Tyler turned 10, he had lost his ability to walk, see, and hear. When he turned 12, scientists at University of Utah Health identified the mysterious illness hidden in Tyler's DNA, a discovery that led to a life-changing treatment. Acclaimed directors Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) and Ross Kauffman (TIGERLAND) captured the story on film, which will premiere before the panel. They will be joined by Tyler's mom and physician to discuss how the right combination of science, art, and genetics reveals everything about us.
Other events in Park City
Guy Dill exhibition at Julie Nester Gallery
Starting Friday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Dr.
Tickets $30 – $50
Guy Dill is a renowned American abstract sculptor; his bronze and aluminum sculptures, while not figurative, often suggest the lines, curves, and lithe swoops of bodies and movement itself. His works are included in many important museums, public and private collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, NYC; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, NYC; Whitney Museum of Art, NYC and the Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C. Opening reception on Feb. 1, 6 – 8 p.m.
Amy Goodman – Democracy NOW! at the Park City Museum
Friday, Feb. 1, 1 – 3 p.m.
Park City Museum, 328 Main Street
Free
Goodman is the host and executive producer of Democracy Now!, a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program airing on over 1,400 public television and radio stations worldwide. The Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard honored Goodman with the 2014 I.F. Stone Medal for Journalistic Independence Lifetime Achievement Award. Goodman will speak and will hold a book signing.
Talib Kweli
Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. – midnight
O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main Street
Tickets $30 – $50
One of the world's most talented and most accomplished Hip Hop artists. Talib Kweli delivers top-tier lyricism, crafting captivating stories and showing the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental.
Nature’s Ninjas at Swaner EcoCenter
Daily starting Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr.
Adults $9, children 3-12 $5, 2 and under free. Members free
Discover how animals defend themselves against predators at Nature's Ninjas, a new traveling exhibit at the Swaner EcoCenter. From porcupines to geckos, explore some of nature's wildest defensive adaptations. Enjoy live animal shows during the exhibit and get up close and personal with some of nature's most misunderstood animals. Uncover the secrets of how and why some animals develop their unique natural defenses.
Annie Macdonald’s Talk and Book Party
Sunday, Feb. 3, 1 – 3 p.m.
27 Normans Way
Free
Join Annie for her book signing and talk to meet like-minded people and learn how to navigate your Earth Walk with more grace, ease, joy, and love. ‘Everything Will Be All Right, Everything Will Be All Right: Spirituality 101’ helps readers re-remember their inner and outer Divine Spirit by heightening intuition, connection, and trust in All That Is. There is hope and help from an unlimited source within, around us, and in Annie's book and talk to navigate the journey of life with Love.
Trending In: Entertainment
- The ‘Queen of Versailles’ has a new calling
- Filmmaker Penny Lane asks Sundance audiences if they will ‘Hail Satan?’
- Sundance: ‘Bootstrapped’ pulls a Kansas City shuffle on tech sitcoms
- Sundance: ‘Sonja’ cuts to the core of famed ice skater Sonja Henie
- Risks are nonexistent, according to Slamdance Founders Award recipient Steven Soderbergh