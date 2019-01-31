What to do this weekend in Park City: Sundance finale, FIS World Champs opening and more

As Park City sees the end of the Sundance Film Festival, another major event will hit the town this weekend. The 2019 FIS Freestyle World Championships features 10 days of competition from the world’s best athletes in freestyle skiing and snowboarding. And, in contrast to the credential-heavy atmosphere of Sundance, all the events are free to the public. For a full list of special events and weekly community events, visit our online calendar.

2019 FIS World Championships

See the Championships website for a full schedule.

Saturday, Feb. 2

Opening Ceremonies

6 p.m.

Park City Mountain Canyons Village

Freeki Big Air

7 p.m.

Doc’s Run, Park City Mountain Canyons Village

Entertainment/fireworks

9 p.m.

Park City Mountain Canyons Village

Monday, Feb. 4

Snowboard Parallel Giant Slalom

1 p.m.

CB’s Run, Park City Mountain

Tuesday, Feb. 5

Snowboard Parallel Slalom

1 p.m.

CB’s Run, Park City Mountain

Snowboard Big Air/fireworks

7 p.m.

Doc’s Run, Park City Mountain Canyons Village

Wednesday, Feb. 6

Freeski Slopestyle

11 a.m.

Pick N’ Shovel, Park City Mountain

Freestyle Aerials

7 p.m.

White Owl, Deer Valley Resort

Thursday, Feb. 7

Freestyle Team Aerials

7 p.m.

White Owl, Deer Valley Resort

Friday, Feb. 8

Snowboard Halfpipe

11 a.m.

Eagle Superpipe, Park City Mountain

Freestyle Moguls

7 p.m.

Champion, Deer Valley Resort

Saturday, Feb. 9

Freeski Halfpipe

11 a.m.

Eagle Superpipe, Park City Mountain

Freestyle Dual Moguls

7 p.m.

Champion, Deer Valley Resort

Sunday, Feb. 10

Snowboard Slopestyle

11 a.m.

Pick N’ Shovel, Park City Mountain

Closing Ceremonies, Lupe Fiasco concert

4 p.m.

Main Street

Event centers at Sundance

Acura Festival Village

Daily programming through Saturday, Feb. 2, noon – 6 p.m.

480 Swede Alley

Free

The village is the official gathering place for Sundance and is open to the public. Programming highlights include a Native Son panel moderated by filmmaker Kevin Smith, and The Atlantic panels with writer Derek Thompson and sports journalist Jemele Hill. In addition, there will be DJ sets and live music performances on the Acura Stage including a live performance by Judah & the Lion. Full list of events.

PC Live

Concerts through Saturday, Feb. 2, 8 p.m.

427 Main Street

General admission tickets $75 – $110

Park City's Sundance music venue has a star-studded lineup of house DJs and rock stars performing during Sundance. Performers include Martin Garrix and Kaskade. Full list of events.

ASCAP Music Cafe

Daily programming through Friday, Feb. 1, 2 – 6 p.m.

Rich Haines Gallery, 751 Main Street

Sundance credential required

For the past 21 years, the event, run by the American Society of Composers, Authors and Publishers, has teamed with the Sundance Film Festival to present free concerts performed by ASCAP-affiliated artists. This weekend’s sets include Mel Bryant + The Mercy Makers and Park88. Full list of events.

Featured Sundance panels

Open to Sundance credential holders. For a full list of events, see Sundance's program.

Imagining the Independent Internet

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street

As space allows

What is the future of the online community, and what promise or illusion does the blockchain offer artists seeking independence? Join Sundance Institute's Tara Hein-Phillips; former head of YouTube's top creator partnerships Benjamin Grubbs (CEO of Next 10 Ventures); Amelia Winger-Bearskin (artist/technologist); and writer Logan Hill(co-founder of Dancing Chicken Studios) to find out.

Power of Story: Pushing Boundaries

Thursday, Jan. 31, 2 – 3:30 p.m.

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street

As space allows

In contemplating the complexities of the world, we have always looked to artists and storytellers to challenge our thinking and shake us from complacency. A group of exceptional, provocative filmmakers and artists—Rick Alverson (The Mountain), Mads Brügger (Cold Case Hammarskjöld), Kitty Green (Casting JonBenet), Penny Lane (Hail Satan?), and Asad J. Malik (A Jester's Tale) — joins for a conversation about how their work pushes boundaries conceptually, formally, and morally.

Creating the Documentary: Nonfiction Storytelling

Thursday, Jan. 31, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main Street

As space allows

Truth is stranger than fiction. But how do you turn that truth into a compelling narrative that moves an audience? Creating the Documentary focuses on how nonfiction storytellers find the story and craft it … or does the story find them? This panel features filmmakers and educators from Syracuse University, including Professor Jeffrey Palmer (director, Words from a Bear; transmedia department at Syracuse University) and other Festival creators, including, Irene Taylor Brodsky (director, Moonlight Sonata: Deafness in Three Movements), and Liza Mandelup (director, Jawline). Moderated by Professor Tula Goenka (television, radio, and film department at Syracuse University). New Narratives in Our DNA

Friday, Feb. 1, 4:30 – 6 p.m.

Filmmaker Lodge, 550 Main St.

As space allows

By the time Tyler turned 10, he had lost his ability to walk, see, and hear. When he turned 12, scientists at University of Utah Health identified the mysterious illness hidden in Tyler's DNA, a discovery that led to a life-changing treatment. Acclaimed directors Jeremiah Zagar (We the Animals) and Ross Kauffman (TIGERLAND) captured the story on film, which will premiere before the panel. They will be joined by Tyler's mom and physician to discuss how the right combination of science, art, and genetics reveals everything about us.

Other events in Park City

Guy Dill exhibition at Julie Nester Gallery

Starting Friday, Feb. 1, 10:30 a.m. – 6 p.m.

Julie Nester Gallery, 1280 Iron Horse Dr.

Tickets $30 – $50

Guy Dill is a renowned American abstract sculptor; his bronze and aluminum sculptures, while not figurative, often suggest the lines, curves, and lithe swoops of bodies and movement itself. His works are included in many important museums, public and private collections, including the Museum of Modern Art, NYC; Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum, NYC; Whitney Museum of Art, NYC and the Smithsonian Institution, Washington D.C. Opening reception on Feb. 1, 6 – 8 p.m.

Amy Goodman – Democracy NOW! at the Park City Museum

Friday, Feb. 1, 1 – 3 p.m.

Park City Museum, 328 Main Street

Free

Goodman is the host and executive producer of Democracy Now!, a national, daily, independent, award-winning news program airing on over 1,400 public television and radio stations worldwide. The Nieman Foundation for Journalism at Harvard honored Goodman with the 2014 I.F. Stone Medal for Journalistic Independence Lifetime Achievement Award. Goodman will speak and will hold a book signing.

Talib Kweli

Friday, Feb. 1, 9 p.m. – midnight

O.P. Rockwell, 268 Main Street

Tickets $30 – $50

One of the world's most talented and most accomplished Hip Hop artists. Talib Kweli delivers top-tier lyricism, crafting captivating stories and showing the ability to rhyme over virtually any type of instrumental.

Nature’s Ninjas at Swaner EcoCenter

Daily starting Saturday, Feb. 2, 10 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Swaner EcoCenter, 1258 Center Dr.

Adults $9, children 3-12 $5, 2 and under free. Members free

Discover how animals defend themselves against predators at Nature's Ninjas, a new traveling exhibit at the Swaner EcoCenter. From porcupines to geckos, explore some of nature's wildest defensive adaptations. Enjoy live animal shows during the exhibit and get up close and personal with some of nature's most misunderstood animals. Uncover the secrets of how and why some animals develop their unique natural defenses.

Annie Macdonald’s Talk and Book Party

Sunday, Feb. 3, 1 – 3 p.m.

27 Normans Way

Free

Join Annie for her book signing and talk to meet like-minded people and learn how to navigate your Earth Walk with more grace, ease, joy, and love. ‘Everything Will Be All Right, Everything Will Be All Right: Spirituality 101’ helps readers re-remember their inner and outer Divine Spirit by heightening intuition, connection, and trust in All That Is. There is hope and help from an unlimited source within, around us, and in Annie's book and talk to navigate the journey of life with Love.