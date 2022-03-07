WholesomeCo Offers Free Cannabis Delivery Service to Summit and Wasatch Counties

WholesomeCo, a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers delivery to 99 percent of patients across the state, for free. (photo courtesy of WholesomeCo)

Since the Utah Medical Cannabis Act was enacted in 2018, cannabis has become extremely accessible for Utahns with qualifying conditions. WholesomeCo , a medical cannabis pharmacy located in West Bountiful, now offers delivery to 99 percent of patients across the state, for free. After following the steps to obtain a medical cannabis card , patients can conveniently receive orders right to their doors. As the first and only licensed pharmacy in Utah to offer free statewide delivery, WholesomeCo strives to make medical cannabis accessible for anyone who needs it.

Safe, Reliable, Wholesome Delivery

Simplifying and normalizing the process of using medical cannabis is one of WholesomeCo’s top priorities. The pharmacy has recently implemented an instant verification for medical card holders.

Medical cannabis can be a tricky product to distribute due to its seed-to-sale tracking system. Luckily, WholesomeCo’s co-founder and CEO, Chris Jeffery—a Park City local—had past experience building an online ordering system similar to what WholesomeCo needed. Prior to the establishment of WholesomeCo, Jeffery co-founded a company called OrderUp, a food delivery service similar to Uber Eats. WholesomeCo facilitated its goal to offer cannabis delivery by working with the Utah legislature to create an interface that interacts directly with consumers, while being overviewed by state regulators. The system is now used to safely deliver medical cannabis to patients, ensuring the right products for each patient’s personal needs. Additional requirements of the service include background screenings for drivers, discreet delivery vehicles, GPS monitoring and security systems, and that they be vaccinated for Covid-19. These regulations help guarantee products are kept safe until they reach the doors of Utah medical cannabis patients.

How to Obtain a Medical Card in Utah

Want to experience the convenience of medical cannabis online ordering services for yourself? There are currently over 37,000 Utahns using cannabis to treat a variety of conditions and improve their quality of life. As of now, there are 16 medical conditions approved by the Utah legislature that allow patients to be treated with medical cannabis. The first step is to meet with a qualified medical provider (QMP) who will determine if cannabis is the right option for you. Try WholesomeCo’s locating feature to find a QMP near you. Next, register with the State by visiting id.utah.gov . After you have created an account, log in to evs.utah.gov with the same username and password and begin the patient application process. Your medical provider can assist you with any of these steps.

Simplifying and normalizing the process of using medical cannabis is one of WholesomeCo’s top priorities. The pharmacy has recently implemented an instant verification for medical card holders. Once you have met with a qualified medical provider and completed the registration process, WholesomeCo can instantly verify your medical card online. You are then eligible to shop and utilize the free delivery service !

Increased Delivery Times for Summit and Wasatch Counties, including Sundays

Our system is now used to safely deliver medical cannabis to patients, ensuring the right products for each patient’s personal needs. (photo courtesy of WholesomeCo)

WholesomeCo has worked hard to expand its unique and convenient online services. Sunday delivery is now available to Summit and Wasatch Counties. Same-day delivery is also available.

WholesomeCo is there to help all card-holding Utahns along their health and wellness journies, even those who may not have the ability to utilize in-store or drive-thru options. If you’re curious about whether medical cannabis could be right for you, WholesomeCo offers free consultations with expert pharmacists to help start your journey! Schedule your consultation here today .

Times available for delivery in the Summit and Wasatch County area are as follows:

Open days/times: