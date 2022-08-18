Wild Women Tribe and Shamanic Twist ignite a mindful ceremony

The Wild Women Tribe and the Shamanic Twist Wellness Center host “Playing with Fire,” a hike, yoga flow and despacho ceremony on Saturday. The group of women will hike to the Uinta Mountain foothills and participate in the ceremony, which originates in Peru’s Sacred Valley regions of the Q’eros nations.

Courtesy of Wild Women Tribe

The Wild Women Tribe and the Shamanic Twist Wellness Center invite local women to play with fire.

The two organizations will partner and present “Playing with Fire,” a mindful hike and yoga flow, on Saturday, Aug. 20.

Registration is now open at wildwomentribe.net/registration-2 , and the event will also include a light lunch, a sage bundle workshop and a prayer ritual that will commemorate the transition from summer to autumn, said Wild Women Tribe founder Renee Huang.

“We wanted to look at this concept of transformation, because it really feels like a good time to be introspective and call in some intentions for the next chapter of seasons that are to come, said Huang, whose institution fosters a community of women from different walks of life through transformational experiences in the outdoors. “The concept of playing with fire harnesses a lot of that intention and goal setting in partnership with the element of fire and gratitude of appreciation practices of the earth.”

The shamanic path that I work with is actually a path of fire — fire as transformation…” Dannielle Bryan, Shamanic Twist Wellness Center founder

The day will begin with yoga and continue with the hike up the foothills of the Uinta Mountains, said Dannielle Bryan, owner of Shamanic Twist.

The group will hike up to this clearing, where it will participate in a despacho, a traditional prayer ceremony that originated in Peru’s Sacred Valley regions of the Q’eros nations, according to Bryan.

“A despacho ceremony is a prayer offering for Mother Earth, but we call her Pachamama,” she said. “It’s a beautiful ceremony that I will facilitate, but everyone will participate, and we’ll work to connect with her. In this clearing we’ll also have a beautiful view of Mount Timpanogos. So, we’ll work with mountain energy, earth energy and fire energy.”

This particular ceremony is called an ayni despacho, Bryan said.

“Ayni means ‘right relationship’ or ‘right reciprocity,’ and there is an aspect of it that will be very personal for (the women who participate),” she said. “We will carry this theme of playing with fire and talk about what that means to each individual.”

Wild Women Tribe and Shamanic Twist Wellness Center will utilize sage bundles, which are used in traditional cultures for clearing energetic ceremonies, cleansing and detoxifying, during a despacho ceremony on Saturday.

Courtesy of Wild Women Tribe

As participants present symbols of their personal connections into the ceremony, they will also recognize the spirit of “oneness,” Bryan said.

“We’ll weave in an intentional collective component that will ask people to bring whatever is personal to them and blow it into their prayer bundles,” she said. “This is a personal element and community element that shows what I bring will also be available to you.”

The ritual will also examine participants’ relationship with their higher power, according to Bryan.

“Some relate to (that power) in traditional ways as (a) god, but some relate to it as cosmic energy or universal energy,” she said. “It does not matter, because it’s personal to each individual. And this particular path is an Earth-medicine path. It’s a spirit path, and not a religious path. The shamanic path that I work with is actually a path of fire — fire as transformation. We work with this powerful element to bring transformation.”

Participants will also create sage bundles during the ceremony, said Huang.

“We’ll use locally foraged sagebrush bundled by a woman named Johanna Hedwig who owns Elements of Sage, in Eden,” she said. “(Similar) bundles have been used in traditional cultures for clearing energetic ceremonies, cleansing and detoxifying.”

After the ceremony, the group will hike down the foothills and participate in a fire ceremony that will burn prayer bundles composed of flower petals, bay leaves and other ingredients, Bryan said.

Shamanic Twist Wellness Center founder Dannielle Bryan, foreground, assembles a despacho bundle during a ceremony in May. Bryan will facilitate an outdoor ceremony Saturday with the Wild Women Tribe.

Courtesy of Dannielle Bryan

“The prayer bundle will be burned to release the prayers,” she said. “Then we’ll close the day with sharing.”

Huang and Bryan came up with the idea for the Playing with Fire wander event, after a few planning sessions, according to Bryan.

“We met at the wellness center and (tossed around the idea) of an outdoor experience and how to bring the shamanic practices in,” she said. “I offered up the despacho.”

The Aug. 20 ceremony is culled from a larger, 12-month medicine wheel program Bryan offers to her clients, Huang said.“Wild Women Tribe’s endeavor is to connect women in transformational experiences in the outdoors in support of other women-owned businesses,” she said. “Every experience I curate depends on the women who we partner with. Coaches and facilitators like Dannielle are paving the way and creating new experiences for women to come into their own and transform their lives through self growth.”