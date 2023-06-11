Wild Women Tribe gets vulnerable with summer workshops and retreats

For information about Wild Women Tribe and its programs, visit wildwomentribe.net

Wild Women Tribe, an organization that promotes and facilitates female empowerment with workshops in the outdoors, has set its summer schedule that includes hikes, yoga, sound baths and a five-day equine-facilitated retreat. Courtesy of Wild Women Tribe

Renee Huang founded Wild Women Tribe in 2017 to build a network of “entrepreneurial female spirits seeking to share growth, brainstorms, energy and positive intentions with other like-minded, fierce women in the great outdoors.”

She does this through an array of workshops that incorporate hiking, yoga, meditation, sound baths and retreats that fall under the banner of community wellness, women’s empowerment and collaboration.

“Wild Women Tribe is a fun space that embraces community and authenticity that allows people to be vulnerable and real, while connecting with things that are happening in our lives,” Huang said. “Being vulnerable is key, because I think the heart of community mental health and wellness and individual mental health and wellness comes down to our ability to be real with each other. It’s important to take the masks off and connect around what our fears and deep desires are.”

Huang will host a series of events throughout the summer that will provide safe places for participants to show and become comfortable with being vulnerable, and find ways to use vulnerability as a strength.

“I think being vulnerable is a crux of the human experience, so normalizing it and allowing ourselves to make things a bit messy, awkward and uncomfortable is OK,” she said. “Asking for what you really want and showing who you really are is foreign and can expose yourself; that makes you feel naked and open to attack and rejection. But I think that can transform all of our relationships — family, person and work.”

The first event is what Huang calls a Wander excursion on June 17.

The six-hour experience will revolve around fly fishing on the Provo River outside of Heber and include outdoor yoga, mindful hiking and brunch, Huang said.

Registration is open at wildwomentribe.net/wander .

The Wander is a partnership with Nikki McGee of McFly Adventures , a fly fishing guide service offering private monthly women-only fishing clinics and daily private guide services, Huang said.

“Nikki is a yogi, a climber and fishing guide who focuses on mental health,” she said.

Huang and McGee hosted a similar event last year, and wanted to do it again.

“Fly fishing is usually seen as a masculine sport and it’s one of those things that involves skill and precision,” Huang said. “So we wanted to take a feminine approach with it, and the idea we want to explore is flow, and how to access flow and what it means in our lives.”

Renee Huang established Wild Women Tribe in 2017 as a safe place where women could share personal growth, energy and positive intentions. Park Record file photo by Tanzi Propst

The next thing on the schedule is a sound bath on June 25 with healer Pamela La Luz at Woodenshoe Park in Peoa.

The session is part of an ongoing community sound initiative in partnership with Mountain Town Music that is designed to raise awareness of mental health and community-activated healing to the area, Huang said.

Registration is open at shorturl.at/anF19 .

Huang started these soundbaths last year with Brian Richards, Mountain Town Music’s community conductor of musical affairs.

“We wanted to do something as we all were coming out of the pandemic, and we have continued to do them once a month in different locations with different sound healers,” Huang said. “These healers use crystal and metal bowls, gongs and any sort of musical tapestry that is woven together in their different styles.”

Huang looks forward to seeing participants experience what La Luz will offer.

“Pamela has a massive collection of crystal bowls, and she is proficient in putting together an experience that is sonic, vibratory, meditative and healing,” she said. “This one will be held outdoors, because we want to take advantage of the warmer weather.”

Alejandra Lara, a nationally recognized equine therapist and owner of Park City Horse Experiences, an organization where people can find mindfulness and connection through equine programs, will be one of the coaches of the Wild Women Tribe’s “Inward, Insight and Wisdom” retreat in September. Park Record file photo by Carolyn Webber

The summer will culminate with a five-day Autumn Equinox retreat from Sept 6-10, at a horse ranch in Oakley that will feature a collective of all local female coaches and facilitators, according to Huang.

“The theme of the retreat is ‘Inward, Insight and Wisdom,’ and it’s to help attendees tune back into themselves and develop a greater awareness of intuition and the connection we all have with the earth,” Huang said. “We will participate in equine therapy, shamanic energy medicine, cold plunges, yoga and writing workshops.”

The list of coaches is as follows:

Dannielle Bryan, owner of Shamanic Twist , an Oakley-based wellness center and studio

, an Oakley-based wellness center and studio Alejandra Lara, a national recognized equine therapist and owner of Park City Horse Experience , a facility where people can find mindfulness and connection through equine programs

, a facility where people can find mindfulness and connection through equine programs Kris Getzie, founder and executive director of REINS At Saddleview , a nonprofit healing space for emotional recovery and empowerment for both Humans & Horses

, a nonprofit healing space for emotional recovery and empowerment for both Humans & Horses Sofia Mileti, yoga teacher, holistic chef and Mountain Town Music wellness facilitator

“These are all powerhouse women in the community, and I’m excited to partner with them,” Huang said.

Registration is open at wildwomentribe.net/retreat , and a portion of the funds from the ticket sales will benefit REINS.

“Retreats aren’t meant to be escapes,” Huang said. “They are meant to give us tools that we can use in our lives. And if we can return the power for our decisions and our lives to ourselves instead of spreading it outward, we become empowered and able to move through life with clarity.”

In addition to these big events, Wild Women Tribe is working on setting up its Mini Wander Hike Series that will be held every Wednesday from 9:30-11:30 a.m., starting in July.

“The idea is to take the wanders, which is typically five to six hours on the weekends, and condense them down to two hours during a day midweek,” Huang said. “We’ll partner with different local yoga and fitness coaches to present mindful hiking and movement series on a different trail system each week. And after each session, we’ll reconvene in the parking lot and have a little tailgate mixer where we can connect with each other afterwards.”

The Mini Wander Series schedule will be announced soon, according to Huang.

“We are going to work with the collection of amazing facilitators and coaches we have in the area,” she said. “So stay tuned.”