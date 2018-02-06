Wine Club president grateful for donations

The Park City Wine Club held a silent auction and opportunity drawing fundraiser in November to benefit families who lost their homes and other possessions in the wildfires that ravaged the winemaking communities in Napa and Sonoma counties.

The initial goal was to raise $5,000, and thanks to generous item donations of items from the greater Park City area residents, the event raised $7,000, said Pamela Wood, president of the Park City Wine Club.

"We also had a donor there who donated $5,000, so we ended up raising a total of $12,000," Wood said. "I would love to thank everyone in our community for the donations."

Wood bought gift cards and on Dec. 2, flew to California and delivered the cards to different organizations that were helping with the relief efforts.

"Through a group organized by sheriff's deputies, I met and cried with some of the families who we helped," she said. "It was amazing."

Wood visited Sonoma, Napa and Santa Rosa and drove through the wildfire aftermath.

"I had to pull over after I saw the devastation," she said. "I don't know how all of the people got out of there when the fires swept through at 1:30 in the morning."

The wildfires started in early October. They burned more than 250,000 acres and killed at least 43 people.

"I just sat there and looked at block and blocks of burned chimneys, cars and even washing machines," she said. "There used to be 700 houses in the area I drove through."

During her visit, Wood also stopped at Gundlach Bundschu Winery to help with another fundraiser.

"They are one of the oldest family-owned wineries in Sonoma," she said. "They were so grateful for the gift cards because they were doing their benefit for the firefighters who lost their homes while they were trying to save other homes."