Wine Club uncorks fundraiser

Since early October a series of wildfires burned 245,000 acres, destroyed 8,900 structures and killed 43 people in Northern California's Napa and Sonoma counties, according to the California Statewide Fire Summary.

Many of the areas hit are known for their production of world-renowned wines, some of which are showcased by the Park City Wine Club.

Club President Pamela Wood knows some of the families who lost their homes, and she wanted to do something to help them celebrate the holiday season.

That's why she is donating the money raised through her annual Wines, Cheese and Change fundraiser, which will be held on Nov. 21 at the Jeremy Ranch Clubhouse, to these families.

The event, which will run from 6-9 p.m. and has a $55 admission, will feature four wines paired with four different dishes, a silent auction and an opportunity drawing.

Usually the Wines, Cheese and Change funds go to Quarters for Christmas, a Utah nonprofit that helps provide children with shoes, jackets and other winter essentials, Wood said.

The goal is to raise $5,000 to give to 50 families who were victims of the fires, Wood said during an email interview with The Park Record.

"My heat breaks for [my friends] and their young children," said Wood who was out of the country last week. "So I'm working with both Napa and Sonoma counties to help identify families with young children who have lost their homes, pets and, for some, even their school."

Wood will purchase $100 gift cards for the 50 families so their children can have a Christmas.

"I can't imagine the emotions of these kids," Wood said. "These devastating events will be a lasting memory for the rest of their lives. If I, with the help of our community, through a wine event, can provide even a hint of joy, a smile, a Christmas tree or present for any of these families it's worth it."

Wood asks those who attend the event to bring some loose change that will be collected in a bucket.

In addition to the change, participants will have the opportunity to make bids during a silent auction.

One of the silent auction items was donated by Fox School of Wine Headmistress Kirsten Fox.

The Fox School of Wine, where Wood serves as a professor, holds Saturday night classes at the Silver Baron Lodge in lower Deer Valley. Topics, which are selected by the school's professors, vary each week, and are about wines that cost less than $30.

"We donated a four-pack of seats to the Fox School of Wine's weekend series classes for the silent auction," Fox said. "People can use those seats however they want — one at a time or all at once — however they want."

Other silent auction items include a weekend stay in Maui, a hot air balloon ride, Egyptian Theatre gift cards, day passes from local resorts, dining certificates and a certificate for Bruce Larrabee Ceramics.

The bidding begins with $5, Fox said.

In addition to the silent auction, Wines, Cheese and Change will do opportunity drawings throughout the night.

"These drawings will be for wines that are in the Park City Wine Club's Wine Bin," Fox said. "Pam has a big selection of wines, and people will get to walk away with some great wines."

Fox didn't hesitate when Wood approached her to donate and help her with the fundraiser.

"The Napa and Sonoma areas are deeply important and meaningful for a wine school such as mine," Fox said. "Many of the people who were hardest hit and lost their homes are those who work at the wineries and are involved in the day-to-day operations. So any way we can help support the people who live and breathe and create the wines that we study, drink and enjoy is important."

Park City Wine Club will host "Wines, Cheese & Change" a Sonoma/Napa fire fundraiser from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 21, at the Jeremy Ranch Country Club, 8770 Jeremy Road. Admission is $55. For information or to RSVP, visit http://www.parkcitywineclub.com.