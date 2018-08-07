2018 Park City Kimball Arts Festival winners announced
August 7, 2018
The Park City Kimball Art Festival celebrated its 49th year last weekend, Aug. 3-5.
The following is the 2018 Best of Show winners that were selected from more than 225 participating artists.
Ceramics:
John Hamilton, johnrhamilton3 Ceramics, Arvada, Colorado, Booth 615, johnrhamilton3.com.
Drawing:
Kristen Mitchell, Kristen Mitchell Art, Park City, Utah, Booth 603, kristenmitchellart.com
Fiber:
Zhanna Akhetova, Illusions Lab, Salt Lake City, Utah, Booth 613, illulab.com.
Glass:
Scott Gamble, Denver, Colorado. Booth 715
Jewelry:
Susan Elnora, Richmond, Virginia, Booth 430, susanelnora.com.
Metalwork:
Bozenna and Lukasz Bogucki, Bo's Art Studio, Los Angeles, California, Booth 621, bosart.net.
Mixed Media:
Michele Ledoux, Evergreen, Colorado, Booth 420, mledoux.com.
Painting:
Richard & Sharon Hall, Richard Hall Fine Art, Mesa, Arizona, Booth 440/441, richardhallfineart.com.
Photography:
Clifton Henri, Chicago, Illinois, Booth 301, cliftonhenri.com.
Printmaking:
Johanna Mueller, Fort Collins, Colorado, Booth 714, johannamuellerprints.com.
Sculpture:
Jason Waldron, Waldron 3D Sculptural Expressions, Bend, Oregon, Booth 113/115, waldron3d.com.
Wood:
Tom and Susan Mason, Wood Boxes by Tom, Norwood, Missouri, Booth 410/411, tomswoodboxes.com.
For information, visit http://www.kimballartcenter.org.
