2018 Park City Kimball Arts Festival winners announced

Submitted by
the Kimball Art Center
James Hoyt

White tents containing art of all mediums stretched from the top of Main Street to the bottom at the Park City Kimball Arts Festival on Aug. 4, 2018.

The Park City Kimball Art Festival celebrated its 49th year last weekend, Aug. 3-5.

The following is the 2018 Best of Show winners that were selected from more than 225 participating artists.

Ceramics:

John Hamilton, johnrhamilton3 Ceramics, Arvada, Colorado, Booth 615, johnrhamilton3.com.

Drawing:

Kristen Mitchell, Kristen Mitchell Art, Park City, Utah, Booth 603, kristenmitchellart.com

Fiber:

Zhanna Akhetova, Illusions Lab, Salt Lake City, Utah, Booth 613, illulab.com.

Glass:

Scott Gamble, Denver, Colorado. Booth 715

Jewelry:

Susan Elnora, Richmond, Virginia, Booth 430, susanelnora.com.

Metalwork:

Bozenna and Lukasz Bogucki, Bo's Art Studio, Los Angeles, California, Booth 621, bosart.net.

Mixed Media:

Michele Ledoux, Evergreen, Colorado, Booth 420, mledoux.com.

Painting:

Richard & Sharon Hall, Richard Hall Fine Art, Mesa, Arizona, Booth 440/441, richardhallfineart.com.

Photography:

Clifton Henri, Chicago, Illinois, Booth 301, cliftonhenri.com.

Printmaking:

Johanna Mueller, Fort Collins, Colorado, Booth 714, johannamuellerprints.com.

Sculpture:

Jason Waldron, Waldron 3D Sculptural Expressions, Bend, Oregon, Booth 113/115, waldron3d.com.

Wood:

Tom and Susan Mason, Wood Boxes by Tom, Norwood, Missouri, Booth 410/411, tomswoodboxes.com.

For information, visit http://www.kimballartcenter.org.

