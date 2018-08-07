2018 Park City Kimball Arts Festival winners announced

The Park City Kimball Art Festival celebrated its 49th year last weekend, Aug. 3-5.

The following is the 2018 Best of Show winners that were selected from more than 225 participating artists.

Ceramics:

John Hamilton, johnrhamilton3 Ceramics, Arvada, Colorado, Booth 615, johnrhamilton3.com.

Drawing:

Kristen Mitchell, Kristen Mitchell Art, Park City, Utah, Booth 603, kristenmitchellart.com

Fiber:

Zhanna Akhetova, Illusions Lab, Salt Lake City, Utah, Booth 613, illulab.com.

Glass:

Scott Gamble, Denver, Colorado. Booth 715

Jewelry:

Susan Elnora, Richmond, Virginia, Booth 430, susanelnora.com.

Metalwork:

Bozenna and Lukasz Bogucki, Bo's Art Studio, Los Angeles, California, Booth 621, bosart.net.

Mixed Media:

Michele Ledoux, Evergreen, Colorado, Booth 420, mledoux.com.

Painting:

Richard & Sharon Hall, Richard Hall Fine Art, Mesa, Arizona, Booth 440/441, richardhallfineart.com.

Photography:

Clifton Henri, Chicago, Illinois, Booth 301, cliftonhenri.com.

Printmaking:

Johanna Mueller, Fort Collins, Colorado, Booth 714, johannamuellerprints.com.

Sculpture:

Jason Waldron, Waldron 3D Sculptural Expressions, Bend, Oregon, Booth 113/115, waldron3d.com.

Wood:

Tom and Susan Mason, Wood Boxes by Tom, Norwood, Missouri, Booth 410/411, tomswoodboxes.com.

For information, visit http://www.kimballartcenter.org.