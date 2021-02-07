Winter Arts Showcase finds an online home this year

The 2021 Winter Arts Showcase, a partnership between the Park City Professional Artists Association and the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, will be held online from Feb. 12-28 this year.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

The annual Winter Arts Showcase is going virtual.

The exhibit, which is a partnership between the Park City Professional Artists Association and Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, will be presented online from Feb. 12-28 at createpc.org, said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.

Pivoting to an online format is just another step in the exhibit’s evolution, she said.

When it began, the showcase was known as Art Elevated, and was set up in various venues including the Visitor Information Center in Kimball Junction and the Swaner EcoCenter, Scudder said.

After outgrowing those spaces, the show changed its name and moved to the Park City Community Church, she said.

“It worked really well, but, of course, this year with COVID-19, we thought it was imperative to prioritize the safety of our artists and our community,” Scudder said. “So having 40 artists in one room isn’t the best way to do this.”

After discussing options, both the arts council and Park City Professional Artists Association, an alliance for the promotion of local art, decided to move the exhibit online, and although there won’t be any in-person connections, there are some silver linings, Scudder said.

“There will be wider reach, because we won’t only present the art to our community,” she said. “This will be a way for local artists to expand their network and share their art with collectors who live elsewhere. And they will be able to view the art from the safety of their own homes.”

The virtual exhibit falls in line with the arts council’s mission to provide opportunities for local artists who show and sell their works, Scudder said.

The art will include paintings, photography, textiles, jewelry, books and sculpture, and 100% of the sales will go back to the artists, she said.

The online format will also give artists a chance to tell their stories, Scudder said.

The 2021 Winter Arts Showcase will feature an array of art including photography.

Courtesy of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County

“Not only will the artists be able to post images of their works, they will have their own pages people can link to,” she said. “We asked the artists to submit short-video studio tours so people will be able to get to know the artists a bit more.”

The showcase also allows the arts council to once more utilize the createpc.org website, according to Scudder.

“We launched createpc.org as an e-commerce website right last year when COVID shut our brick-and-mortar space on Main Street down, and we have utilized it all year for virtual shows as a way to keep artists visible,” she said. “Since many festivals and other outlets artists rely on have been canceled this year, (the site) had allowed us to support the artists during this challenging time.”

2021 Winter Art Showcase When: Feb. 12-28 Cost: Free Where: createpc.org