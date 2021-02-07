Winter Arts Showcase finds an online home this year
Virtual show runs Feb. 12-28
The annual Winter Arts Showcase is going virtual.
The exhibit, which is a partnership between the Park City Professional Artists Association and Arts Council of Park City and Summit County, will be presented online from Feb. 12-28 at createpc.org, said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County.
Pivoting to an online format is just another step in the exhibit’s evolution, she said.
When it began, the showcase was known as Art Elevated, and was set up in various venues including the Visitor Information Center in Kimball Junction and the Swaner EcoCenter, Scudder said.
After outgrowing those spaces, the show changed its name and moved to the Park City Community Church, she said.
“It worked really well, but, of course, this year with COVID-19, we thought it was imperative to prioritize the safety of our artists and our community,” Scudder said. “So having 40 artists in one room isn’t the best way to do this.”
After discussing options, both the arts council and Park City Professional Artists Association, an alliance for the promotion of local art, decided to move the exhibit online, and although there won’t be any in-person connections, there are some silver linings, Scudder said.
“There will be wider reach, because we won’t only present the art to our community,” she said. “This will be a way for local artists to expand their network and share their art with collectors who live elsewhere. And they will be able to view the art from the safety of their own homes.”
The virtual exhibit falls in line with the arts council’s mission to provide opportunities for local artists who show and sell their works, Scudder said.
The art will include paintings, photography, textiles, jewelry, books and sculpture, and 100% of the sales will go back to the artists, she said.
The online format will also give artists a chance to tell their stories, Scudder said.
“Not only will the artists be able to post images of their works, they will have their own pages people can link to,” she said. “We asked the artists to submit short-video studio tours so people will be able to get to know the artists a bit more.”
The showcase also allows the arts council to once more utilize the createpc.org website, according to Scudder.
“We launched createpc.org as an e-commerce website right last year when COVID shut our brick-and-mortar space on Main Street down, and we have utilized it all year for virtual shows as a way to keep artists visible,” she said. “Since many festivals and other outlets artists rely on have been canceled this year, (the site) had allowed us to support the artists during this challenging time.”
When: Feb. 12-28
Cost: Free
Where: createpc.org
• Linda Apte
• Amber Moore Barcus
• Jessica Bolda
• Kody Bundy
• Larry Calof
• Lisa Carlson
• Arthur Coccaro
• Barbi Goldsmith
• Nan Gray
• Kris Hanaman
• Georgia Haneke
• Willie Holdman
• Lael Holm
• Tom Horton
• Corinne Humphrey
• Rhonda Hypio
• Catherine Marchant
• Fred Montague
• Nichole Nogawski
• Richard Pick
• Kim Plavan
• Abby Ringquist
• Bill Siliman
• Melissa Skarsten
• Len Starbeck
• Jennifer Terry
• Denise Walz
• Kate Wynn
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User
Winter Arts Showcase finds an online home this year
The 2021 Winter Arts Showcase will move to a virtual format this year.