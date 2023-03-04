Winter Arts Showcase is hot with local creativity￼

Art and craft lovers will get a feel for the creative talent centered in Summit County and the greater Park City area during the 2023 Winter Arts Showcase .

The exhibit, which runs from Friday, March 10, to Sunday, March 12, at the Utah Film Studios , 4001 Kearns Blvd., will feature the work of 23 artists that specialize in handcrafted works ranging from painting to ceramics, said Jocelyn Scudder, executive director of the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County , the nonprofit that organizes the show.

“The artists were selected via jury,” she said. (See accompanying list). “We put out a call for artists, we had around 30 apply. And we hope those who didn’t get into the show will apply again in the future.”

The jury, which was anonymous, was composed of art experts and art enthusiasts, according to Scudder.

“They all work in the field to help us make the hard decision of who will get featured in the show this year, but it was still an extremely competitive process,” she said. “We were all blown away by the talent of our local and regional artists. Some are returning and some are new. So if you attended the show last year, you will see some new works, but also some favorites as well.”

Showcasing and supporting the talent is one of the missions of the arts council, Scudder said.

“This is something we focus on when we present a show like this, because we want people to see that range,” she said. “We at the Arts Council generally believe that our artists contribute to the community in unique ways. They help tell the story about who we are as a people.”

There is a lot of storytelling and local identity embedded in the art work Scudder said.

“We have photographers, oil painters, jewelers, woodworkers, ceramicists, printmakers, those who work with upcycled and recycled materials, fiber artists and sculptors,” she said. “A lot of the art will remind you of Summit County and Park City, because there’s an interesting reflection in how they express themselves. It makes me proud to be a Summit County and Utah resident.”

Scudder is also happy the Winter Arts Showcase is returning to the Utah Film Studios.

“This will be our second year there, and we had a great time last year,” she said. “It’s just off the highway, and near the freeway. So it’s accessible. Plus there is plenty of parking at the studios as well.”

Accessibility was another checkmark for the showcase, Scudder said.

“We also want to help those who come to the show start new collections and build relationships with these artists,” she said.

The showcase runs from 6-9 p.m. on Friday, and then from 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday, Scudder said.

“We encourage people to come out Friday and spend the evening with us, and we hope people will come before or after skiing on Saturday and Sunday,” she said. “This is a wonderful way to connect with community members, and support creative artists who are excited to participate this year.”

Metal sculptor Art Coccaro, left, talks with a potential client during last year’s Winter Arts Showcase. This year’s event will feature 23 artists whose mediums include painting, metalwork, ceramics and textiles, to name a few.

Photo by Claire Wiley

In addition to the Arts Council of Park City and Summit County’s Winter Arts Showcase, another art-related event, Artworks 4 the Cure, will take place simultaneously in the upper floor of the Utah Film Studios, Scudder said.

Artworks 4 the Cure is an art auction fundraiser organized by Parkites Dick and Elsa Gary that will benefit Primary Children’s Hospital.

The Garys hosted a similar event last year to raise money for Voterise, a nonpartisan nonprofit whose mission is to increase voter registration.

“They work with artists and collectors from all over the United States, and are auctioning and selling those pieces of art to raise money,” Scudder said. “So this weekend will be a one-stop opportunity to experience two events.”

Having these two art events side by side is a bonus for art lovers and the two organizations, Scudder said.

“We find that people who know their work will be exposed to our showcase, and the people who know our showcase will be introduced to their event and mission,” she said. “So we’re excited to work with them again.”