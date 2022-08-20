Writing the One Book, One Community selection, ‘The Cold Millions,’ was an author’s labor of love

Author Jess Walter will speak on Aug. 25 about his novel, “The Cold Millions,” this year’s One Book One Community Read. The book follows brothers Gig and Rye Dolan as they maneuver the war between labor and wealth in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Walter’s hometown of Spokane, Washington.

New York Times Best Selling Author Jess Walter ’s experience growing up in a blue-collar family in Spokane, Washington, partly fueled his desire to write his 2020 novel, “The Cold Millions.”

“Both of my grandfathers were itinerant workers, and one of my grandfathers told a story about jumping trains and going around the West working during the Great Depression,” said Walter. “My dad also worked in an aluminum plant and was president of his union.”

“The Cold Millions” follows brothers Gig and Rye Dolan as they maneuver the war between labor and wealth in the late 1800s and early 1900s in Walter’s hometown. Walter will give a free in-person presentation at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 25, at the Park City Library’s Jim Santy Auditorium, 1255 Park Ave.

Walter’s appearance is part of the One Book, One Community program facilitated by the Park City and Summit County libraries that encourages literacy and social discussion.

Walter said being selected as a One Book, One Community author is an honor.

“I’ve done several in different cities, and it’s one of my favorite things,” he said. “To have everybody talking about the same book shows how books and literature can bring people together.”

While his grandfather and father served as catalysts to start researching for “The Cold Millions,” during his studies, Walter was inspired by the heart and determination of workers who would go to extremes to find jobs.

“When I came across these stories about this entire workforce that had no job security but their own bodies, which they carried from job to job, I was very much reminded of my two grandfathers,” he said.

Other inspirations for the book came while Walter was a newspaper reporter some years ago.

“There were many things that I never learned about this in school, but learned while I was a reporter,” he said. “I came across the free-speech battles of 1909 that took place during the very beginning of the labor movement in Spokane. To find out this was one of the biggest stories in the countries at the time and 500 people were jailed and I kept thinking why didn’t I learn about this in school.”

With that information, Walter decided he needed to write a book about these events that slipped through the cracks of history.

“As a novelist, to find something that is compelling and relevant to the time we’re in now, it felt like a great opportunity to create something fictional that draws on the real history,” he said.

“The Cold Millions,” by New York Times Best Selling Author Jess Walter, is this year’s One Book, One Community read.

Walter also wanted to write a story that would please his father.

“He was suffering from Alzheimer’s, and I wanted to write the kind of story that he would be proud of,” Walter said. “Besides being a labor guy, he loved cowboy stories, so I wanted to root this in a sort of big adventure at the very end of the Western moment, a story that my dad would appreciate.”

The catch of writing the book was to be historically accurate while weaving in fictional characters such as the Dolans and real people like Elizabeth Gurley Flynn — labor leader, activist, and feminist known for her work with the Industrial Workers of the World, according to Walter.

“I decided early on when my fictional story bumped up against the real world and real characters I would depict them as accurately as if I was writing nonfiction,” he said. “The stories of Gig and Rye are invented, but indicative of the experiences that those young men would have had at that time. And almost everything Elizabeth Gurley Flynn said or places she visited, with a couple of exceptions, she said or went.”

Walter took the same tact while adding other historical characters like John Sullivan, the police chief of Spokane who was shot to death at his home, and additional labor attorneys and labor activists.

“When you do that much research, you do sort of find these places where the same groups, sometimes the same speakers — Joe Hill, the Wobblies, Bill Hayward — show up to fight those same battles in places like Park City, throughout Colorado,” he said. “I tried to make their part of the story as accurate as I could, partly because I felt these were stories that people needed to know, and partly because I wanted to ground the book in real verisimilitude. The best way to do that is to pay attention to everything from what the city was like then and where the buildings were to actual words the people spoke during the protests.”

Walter is especially looking forward to his visit because he feels Spokane and Park City are kindred spirits when it comes to their labor-rights history.

“I’m excited to see Park City, because a lot of these communities that blew up in the late 1800s and early 1900s when mining first appeared, are, at their bones, the same,” he said. “Our history in the West is unique, because we can reach back and touch it. It’s only a generation or two back. Its origin was so recent. I also think a lot of people in the East didn’t realize there was a 30-year war between labor and wealth that went on in mining communities.”

Summit County Library Director Dan Compton and Park City Library Adult Services Librarian Kate Mapp selected “The Cold Millions” as this year’s One Book, One Community read because of its relevance to Park City.

“Park City has been a labor union town from the get-go, and some local workers still rely on unions today,” Mapp said. “We have unions for the ski patrol, teachers and the Park City Fire District, to name a few, and I don’t think a lot of people may recognize that, and once people start looking at our history, they will see a lot of commonalities and connections Park City has with Jess Walter’s book.”

“The Cold Millions” can currently be checked out at the Summit County and Park City libraries, and library card-holders can access the ebook and audible through the Libby app, Compton said.

Dolly’s Bookstore will also have copies of the book for sale if anyone wants to get an autograph, he said.

Walter’s appearance marks the first in-person author visit since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, Compton said.

“We did virtual events in 2020 with Pam Houston and 2021 with Ross Gay, and those were great, but it does mean so much to us to be able to do things in person this year,” he said.