Wyatt Pike looking forward to the Park City Song Summit

Parkite Wyatt Pike, an “American Idol” contestant, is in the artist lineup for the inaugural Park City Song Summit that will be held Sept. 7-10. Pike will perform in two Songwriters in the Round sessions and participate in a lab discussion with fellow singer-songwriter Anders Osborne.

Photo by Charlie Weinmann

Park City Song Summit organizer Ben Anderson refuses to call the event, which is scheduled Sept. 7-10 in various venues around town, a music festival.

“The F word around here is the word ‘festival,’ and the reason why we don’t have the word in our name is because, arguably, we don’t need another music festival,” he said. “We love them, and we think there is a place for them. But we’re in a different lane.”

The summit, according to Anderson, is an all-immersive hangout for song lovers.

“Our format is based around the chance to explore and celebrate the myth, the power and the passion behind song and songcraft,” he said.

Participating artists include music-industry veterans — Warren Haynes from the Allman Brothers Band and Gov’t Mule, singer and songwriter Anders Osborne, Blues Hall of Fame inductees Elvin Bishop and Charlie Musselwhite (see article on B-1) — and newer artists such as singer-songwriter Celisse and Bonny Light Horseman.

Some of the participating local artists include Mel Soul, Shannon Runyon, Rick Gerber, Michelle Moonshine and Wyatt Pike.

Pike, the second Parkite who competed on “American Idol” will participate in the Park City Song Summit’s offerings of Songwriters in the Round and lab discussions.

“I think this is a pretty big deal,” said Pike, who was an “American Idol” season 18 contestant. “First off it’s my first event of this type of event to be put on a bill with other incredible people. And everything the Song Summit is doing to illuminate the backstory of songwriters, mental health and the different aspects of our lives is pretty powerful. I’m proud to be part of it.”

Pike’s first Park City Song Summit appearances are scheduled at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, with Kylie Sackley and Matt Warren, and 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 9, with Megan Linville and Tim James, during the Songwriters in the Round forums.

Artists who participate in these sessions tell the stories of songs they have written and then play those songs in an acoustic setting.

“I’m guessing I’ll be one of the younger guys, so I think hearing the stories of how the other artists have navigated the industry and found success and found defeat will be interesting,” Pike said. “I want to absorb and learn, like I did with ‘American Idol.’ I try to be like sponge and pick up what goes well for people and what doesn’t, while learning all I can. And I’m looking forward to making connections with other artists off the stage.”

Most of the songs Pike plans to talk about and sing are new, unreleased tunes.

“These are what I’m most excited to share,” he said. “If I write something the night before and really like it, I’ll play it.”

At 2:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 10, Pike is scheduled participate in a lab discussion titled “Spirituality and the Spotlight” with award-winning singer and songwriter Osborne.

“We’re going to chat about how to stay grounded and how to keep our heads on straight in this crazy industry,” PIke said. “As you can imagine there is a lot that goes on.”

Pike said he keeps himself grounded through meditation, exercise and trying to play guitar and write music every day.

“This summer I did a lot of touring, and I can’t say I always took the best care of myself,” he said with an embarrassed laugh. “So I kind of learned, maybe, backwards how super important that is. I mean, basic things like eating well and drinking lots of water has helped me in the past, and when I forgot to do that this summer I definitely saw the effects.”

Pike was invited to participate in the Park City Song Summit by the event’s founder Ben Anderson, whom he met in 2016 during an event hosted by nonprofit Mountain Town Music.

“Ben and I have developed a pretty good relationship over the years, and he approached me,” Pike said. “He knew I would have some stories to tell coming off of ‘American Idol,’ and he thought it would be great for me to pair me and Anders to talk about adjusting to the newfound fame.”

The opportunities Pike has found through music are different than what he expected they would be while he was growing up and developing as a musician in Park City.

“I’m definitely overwhelmed with the opportunities and different ways to get your hat in the ring,” he said. “Living in Los Angeles and working with different people has totally opened doors and showed me that there is a lot more than what I thought would be a normal music career.”

For Park City Song Summit information and tickets, visit parkcitysongsummit.com .