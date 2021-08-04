YotelPad sets up Brews and Tunes concerts with local songwriters and craft beers
Free series open to hotel guests
YotelPad Park City guests can enjoy locally crafted beers while taking in the mellow acoustic tunes of local singer songwriters during the Brews and Tunes concerts.
The series, which kicked off July 30, runs from 7-10 p.m. every Friday, and ties into YoFest, a company-wide party, said Diana Carey, Yotelpad Park City director of sales and marketing.
“Yotel is our parent company, and they are hosting YoFests at all of our different hotels,” Carey said. “These events are different types of gatherings for our guests to enjoy their surroundings. And our general manager, Bandon Tyler, decided we were going to have a relaxing outdoor area where people can listen to some unplugged music and enjoy locally brewed beers.”
Tyler wanted to give guests a taste of Utah’s craft beer scene and give local musicians an opportunity to perform during the gap between the free Canyons Village concerts that take place Thursday and Saturday nights.
“This gives people a chance to mingle, share stories from the day, and relax before a fun-filled weekend of Park City activities and adventure,” Tyler said in a press release.
All performances will run rain or shine, according to Carey.
“We looked at different artists in the area who played acoustic music, and we also talked with different breweries around the Park City and Salt Lake area to participate,” she said. “And with the assistance of Redhead Marketing, we were able to get these artists and breweries to sign up each week.”
While admittance to the performances are free, the concerts are only open to YotelPad guests due to liquor license laws, Carey said.
When: 7 p.m., Fridays
Where: YotelPad Park City, 2670 Canyons Resort Drive
Cost: Free
Phone: 435-731-5090
Web: yotel.com/yofest
“Classic Steve” Schuffert will continue YotelPad Park City’s Brews and Tunes series with an acoustic set on Aug. 6. | Photo by J.C. DeYoung
All performances start at 7 p.m.
• Aug. 6 — “Classic Steve” Schuffert, RoHa Brewing Project
• Aug. 13 — Matt Frey, Level Crossing Brewing
• Aug. 20 — Michelle Moonshine, Epic Brewing Company
• Aug. 27 — Corey Smaller, SaltFire Brewing Company
• Sept. 3 — Mel Soul, Park City Brewery
• Sept. 10 — Rick Gerber, Shades Brewing
• Sept. 17 — Brooke Mackintosh, SaltFire Brewing Company
• Sept. 24 — Corey Smaller, SaltFire Brewing Company
