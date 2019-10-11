Youth Sports Alliance celebrates 39 years of Jans Winter Welcome fundraiser

Jans Winter Welcome started nearly 39 years ago when Jan Peterson, who started Jans Mountain Outfitters, set aside a night to hang out with friends and raise some money for local ski racers who couldn’t afford equipment and other aspects of their sport.

Peterson, who passed away in 2016, handed the fundraiser over to the Youth Sports Alliance in 2003, and the event, which will be held this year on Saturday, Oct. 26, at Stein Eriksen Lodge, is the nonprofit’s biggest fundraiser of the year, said Executive Director Emily Fisher.

“It provides a platform to raise money for the expenses to make our seven member-clubs bigger and better,” Fisher said.

Those clubs are Park City Ski and Snowboard, Figure Skating Club of Park City, Park City Ice Miners youth hockey team, Park City Speed Skating Club, Utah Olympic Skeleton and Bobsled, Wasatch Freestyle and Wasatch Luge Club.

We will also present some speeches and show a video, before we jump into the live auction…” Jana Dalton, Youth Sports Alliance development director

The clubs have procured live and silent auction items that will be bid on during the event, and 100 percent of the proceeds from those auctions will go back to the individual clubs, Fisher said.

The evening will also feature an opportunity drawing, and the grand prize is a weeklong sailboat trip in Greece, she said.

“Members of each club are selling $50 tickets for the drawing, and again, all the proceeds will go back to the clubs,” Fisher said.

People who can’t attend can still buy opportunity drawing tickets through the YSA’s website, ysaparkcity.org.

“You don’t have to be present to win,” said YSA Development Director Jana Dalton.

In addition to the auctions and drawing, YSA will raise money for the Stein Eriksen Endowment, which provides scholarships based on need to young athletes who can’t afford to participate in the club, Dalton said.

Each year Jans Winter Welcome raises an average of $450,000, Fisher said.

“Obviously we’d like to exceed that this year,” she said.

The night will start at 6 p.m. with a hosted bar, hors d’oeuvres and silent-auction bidding. Once the bidding closes at 7:30 p.m. the party will move upstairs to a sit-down dinner provided by Stein Eriksen culinary staff.

“During the dinner, we present a program the explains what YSA is all about and introduce our clubs,” Dalton said. “We will also present some speeches and show a video, before we jump into the live auction.”

The speakers will include YSA Board President and FIS Freestyle Aerial gold medalist Trace Worthington, YSA Executive Director Emily Fisher and Jay Miles, a parent of one of the youths who participates in the YSA programs.

“We also try to have some athletes from the community who will be present to represent their sports,” Fisher said.

This year’s roster will include emcee and Olympic gold medalist Shaun Smith, Olympic bronze and gold medalist Hannah Kearney, Olympic Gold medalist speed skater Derek Parra, ski jumping world champion Sarah Hendrickson, retired-cross country skier Liz Stephen and Lauren Macuga, who was recently named to the U.S. Alpine Ski Team.

The evening will end with dancing and a photo booth, Dalton said.

“Not only will our guests support a great cause, they will also have a great time,” she said.