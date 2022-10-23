YouTheatre conjures up the Halloween spirit with ‘Ghost House’￼

Lili Ginard, left, and Zoey Stender rehearse for the upcoming Halloween-flavored play, “Ghost House,” that will be presented by the Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre, starting Oct. 28. The play was written by Rachel Bublitz, YouTheatre’s award-wining resident playwright.

Photo by Amy Livingston

The Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre will raise the curtains and some playful spirits when “Ghost House” opens on Friday, Oct. 28.

The original play, which was penned by Rachel Bublitz , YouTheatre’s award-winning resident playwright, is about a group of kids who accept a dare from their older siblings to spend the night in an old house that is seemingly haunted by teenage ghosts, Bane and Corse.

“Bane and Corse are kid ghosts from another time,” said YouTheatre Director Jamie Wilcox . “They are playful, because they are children, but they come from a time that is different from the modern day teens and pre teens that are spending the night in the house. So there is a great juxtaposition between the two worlds.”

The YouTheatre production will be the first time Bublitz will see the interplay of the living and the after-living on a live stage.

“It was originally written as a Zoom play that I started to write in the summer of 2020, during the pandemic,” she said. “It was the first Zoom play I ever wrote, because while we weren’t doing live theater anywhere, schools were still doing virtual programming. So, there were a lot of calls for Zoom plays.”

Hugo Sattelmeier plays Bane, one of the youthful spirits who tries to scare a group of kids who are dared to stay overnight in a haunted house in the YouTheatre production of “Ghost House.”

Photo by Amy Livingston

The idea for “Ghost House” came from Bublitz’s love of the season.

“I loved trick-or-treating as a kid, and there was someone in our neighborhood who would always do a haunted house,” she said. “You’d walk through the rooms and put your hands in pans with eyeball grapes and spaghetti.”

While writing “Ghost House,” Bublitz imagined how much fun the kids would have making their own backdrops for the virtual play.

“I thought that could be part of the project,” she said.

Wilcox, who has collaborated with Bublitz on other productions such as “Cheerleaders vs. Aliens,” “Night Witches” and “The Summer I Howled,” had her bring “Ghost House” in for a one-week YouTheatre virtual-play development workshop later that year.

“It was so cool that it can be done virtually, but the way my theater mind works, I had some ideas of how we could do this show live,” Wilcox said. “So at the end of the workshop, some of the kids were able to do some of the scenes live on stage.”

When YouTheatre received the all-clear to start presenting live productions, Wilcox thought about bringing “Ghost House,” and its 10-kid cast, to the stage for this year’s Halloween offering.

The show’s director Amanda Dayton read the script and couldn’t wait to put it on stage. Jake Larrabee, one of the YouTheatre video technicians, understood the concept and was able to use video to make the play even spookier, according to Wilcox.

Bublitz, who also has worked on lighting crews, and has been a prop and costume designer, said collaborations are the best part of theater.

“With any play, I’m always excited to see what other artists will add to it when I hand it over,” she said. “It’s thrilling to have all of these other artists go and say, ‘Yes, and?’ like an improv troupe.”

Bublitz is grateful for these working partnerships, especially as YouTheatre’s resident playwright.

“YouTheatre is my home,” she said. “It has commissioned quite a few of my plays and has produced plays of mine that haven’t been commissioned. So, it’s a place where I can experiment and try new things to see if they work for children and the stage.”

As resident playwright, Bublitz has the opportunity to teach YouTheatre classes.

“We do play development, and I can take a few months to work with the exciting young actors on one of my plays,” she said. “They get to see how a new work can change week after week.”

Corse, played by Lili Ginard, is a young spirit who partners with Bane to scare children in Rachel Bublitz’s new play, “Ghost House,” which will open Oct. 28 at the Egyptian Theatre.

Photo by Amy Livingston

A YouTheatre resident playwright also gives the young participants unique opportunities, Wilcox said.

“It’s thrilling that we’re a place that can produce and present a brand-new work, because the whole cast and production crew get recognized for originating roles and production design,” she said. “Plus, the kids get to see how a new play starts from an idea, how it develops and where it ends up.”

Wilcox is also thrilled to have a new spooky play that will get the audience ready for Halloween.

“Halloween for me is the whole shebang,” she said. “I grew up in a neighborhood that had a lot of kids, so it was very lively. And like in the play, older kids would sometimes take their younger brothers and sisters out, but would either ditch them or scare them at the next turn.”