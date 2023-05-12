YouTheatre summer camps give more than acting lessons￼

Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre summer camps and classes give students the ins and outs of what it's like to work in theater.[/caption] For information about Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre program, visit parkcityyoutheatre.com/ [caption id="attachment_124763" align="alignnone" width="300"]Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre summer camps and classes give students the ins and outs of what it's like to work in theater.[/caption]

Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre offers summer camps that not only teach students acting. They also help children make friends, discover interests and talents and learn about the world around them. Summer camp registration is currently open.

David Jackson/Park Record

Editor’s note: Park Record intern Maisey Mansson is a former Egyptian Theatre YouTheatre student

This summer, the local town theater is elated to once again bring its summer programs to the youth of Park City.

The Egyptian Theatre is located in the heart of Park City right on Main Street, and its youth program is not an opportunity families should pass up.

From puppetry camps, to a production of “Xanadu” on the main stage for the very first time, the Egyptian YouTheatre summer camps and classes have it all.

Last week, I had the pleasure of speaking with Jamie Wilcox.

Wilcox is an incredible woman to represent the theatrical industry here in Park City. She has a background in theater, with a bachelor of fine arts from the University of Utah , as well as a masters degree from the Central School of Speech and Drama at the University of London .

Wilcox is currently the Artistic and Managing Director of YouTheatre at the Egyptian Theatre. She has also directed many productions, as well as one play that she had written herself, “With You.”

Not only is Wilcox dedicated to exploring the arts within her own life and challenging her creative skills, she has also devoted her time to helping the youth discover a love and fascination for the world of the arts.

Wilcox said that when she first started teaching summers at the University of Utah’s youth theater program, it opened a whole new world for her.

Her work at the Egyptian YouTheatre has sparked an admiration for the arts in so many children, and will continue to do so, especially with the talented staff of the theater.

When asked what sets the Egyptian Theatre summer camps apart from all of the other summer programs throughout Park City, she said, “Park City is such a sports town, but not every kid is a sports kid — but theater is a team sport. It teaches kids everything they can learn in a sport but through a creative lens.”

When kids don’t seem to find their place in sports or in school, theater is an incredible way for them to dive into discovering their passions and interests because it introduces them to so many different things.

Within the realm of theater, kids can dance, act and sing, but they can also learn about storytelling, stage makeup, lighting, directing and other new skills.

Theater also helps kids to feel more comfortable in their own skin and learn to be themselves in front of others without feeling insecure or second-guessing themselves.

Egyptian Theatre’s YouTheatre summer camps and classes give students the ins and outs of what it’s like to work in theater.

David Jackson/Park Record

When Wilcox was asked what inspired her to teach kids about her passions, she answered, “I really believe in the power of youth theater as an education skill. It is especially important in our current times for kids to be able to express joy and who they are.”

There is one huge aspect that sets these summer programs apart from all of the ones before.

As a result of a generous and anonymous grant given to the organization, all classes and programs that the YouTheatre has to offer are free for everyone.

This year, there is a record number of registrations. Spots are going fast due to high demand. It is important to sign up for these opportunities as soon as possible.

Any child from age 5 to 18 is eligible to register to take part in the amazing education and unforgettable memories that they will receive from these programs.

The Egyptian YouTheatre programs helps children to make new friends, discover their interests and passions, learn about the world around them, and most importantly — make amazing and fun memories.