YouTheatre’s ‘Wind in the Willows’ features a grown-up cast

The Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre students first presented Toby Hulse's "Wind in the Willows" in 2014. This year, YouTheatre's adult staff and teachers will take the stage for a two-weekend run starting Dec. 3.

Park Record file photo

YouTheatre’s upcoming play of “Wind in the Willows” will be different from other YouTheatre presentations in that it will all be produced by adults.

The production, which will run Dec. 3-5, and Dec. 10-12 in the Egyptian Theatre Black Box, will be performed by YouTheatre staff, said Jamie Wilcox, YouTheatre program director.

“We want our students to see us practicing what we teach,” Wilcox said. “We want them to know that we are performers ourselves and we want them to see us in action.”

The second reason is to give the YouTheatre staff a chance to perform.

“We spend a lot of time just teaching technique, but the staff is made up of some amazing performers,” Wilcox said. “So we want to give them some stage time.”

Wilcox selected “Wind in the Willows,” which was written by Toby Hulse and is based on the book by Kenneth Grahame, because it is one of her favorite productions.

“We first produced this same version with 30 of our students in 2014, and it has always been one of my favorite productions that YouTheatre has produced,” she said. “So when my staff and I were thinking about doing our own show, I kept coming back to it.”

Husband and wife Mary Anderson-Bailey and J. Michael Bailey directed the 2014 production, and the two are returning to this year’s show, according to Wilcox.

“Mary is directing it on her own this time, and J. Michael is doing the set design and updating some of the scenery projections we used back then,” she said. “So it feels like we’re getting the team back together again.”

The upcoming production of "Wind in the Willows," which will be presented by the Egyptian Theatre's YouTheatre staff, will feature updated sets and projections designed by J. Michael Bailey.

Photo by Jake Larrabee

Grahame published “Wind in the Willows” in 1908, and the story, which features an array of characters, touches on themes of friendship, adventure and the industrial revolution, Wilcox said.

“Kenneth Grahame had a deep love and appreciation for the natural world and preferred the country to the city,” she said. “The play hints at how human beings are encroaching the natural world, and that is what we want audiences to think about.”

Once the staff decided on producing the play, Anderson-Bailey’s idea was to update the setting to the present day, which resonates with local audiences, Wilcox said.

“In Park City, we have so much beauty all around us,” she said. “While we appreciate it, we still need to think about what we are doing as stewards of the world and how we are taking care of it.”

The cast features Wilcox as Mr. Badger, YouTheatre education director Aimee Pike as Ratty, YouTheatre teacher Amy Livingston as Mole and Dan Varus, who has directed YouTheatre productions in the past, as Toad, Wilcox said.

“We also have Brynnly Bosworth, one of our newest teachers, playing multiple characters,” Wilcox said. “She will play the River Bankers and Wild Wooders, and the story highlights some discord between these two groups.”

That discord is the theme of the play, according to Wilcox.

“That’s where the ‘Wind in the Willows’ title comes from,” she said. “It’s a message from what I think is Mother Nature that says something is not right and needs to be fixed.”

Wilcox believes the play has endured for so long because the story is timeless.

“This story can keep being retold and stay relevant, and I don’t think Kenneth Grahame could have ever imagined this,” she said.

Wilcox is looking forward to performing on the Egyptian Theatre stage, which is something she hasn’t done since she took the YouTheatre helm a decade ago.

“When the Egyptian Theatre had that seven-month furlough because of COVID-19, I was able to reevaluate my priorities,” she said. “While I love my job so much, I realized that I have been working for 10 years to curate safe spaces for other people to play and somewhere along the lines I had stopped playing.”

During the furlough Wilcox started her own company, Play Is the Thing, and she not only taught theater, but also had the chance to do her first on-stage performance in a friend’s production at the Salt Lake Fringe Festival.

“I appreciated that I was able to have that down time during COVID to rediscover my personal sense of play,” she said. “It’s a part of me that I need to feed and nurture.”