Youths can build confidence through Park City’s sports summer camps

Utah Olympic Park offers summer camps that teach 7-10 year old athletes valuable sports skills, while also allowing them access to Olympic caliber facilities.

Summer camps provide kids fantastic ways to have new experiences, enjoy the outdoors and meet campers with similar interests. With its renowned sports culture and exceptional facilities, Park City area sports camps offer kids a plethora of opportunities to mature into skillful, confident young athletes.

As summer approaches, camp spaces are quickly filling up, but there are still plenty of great opportunities for kids to dive into their passions.

Basin Recreation introduces basic sports skills to kids of all levels

Children ages 6-12 can enjoy half day camps dedicated to introductory skill development in both traditional sports, like basketball, baseball and soccer, and also more unique activities, like spikeball, pickleball and beach volleyball. Camps generally run Monday-Friday from either 9-11 a.m. or 1-3 p.m. Basin camps are the perfect way for kids to explore a variety of different interests and obtain a foundational knowledge of basic sport skills. Camps run every week starting Monday June 6 and ending Aug. 10.

For information, visit basinrecreation.org/recreation/youth-recreation/camps .

Nike offers specialized instruction for specific sports

For athletes wanting to hone their skills in a specific sport, Nike runs both half- and full-day, weeklong camps that help kids refine their technique, learn new strategies and compete against same-level peers. Options include soccer, boys and girls lacrosse, golf and swimming. Sessions provide students with professional instruction from both coaches and players along with small group instruction, giving opportunities for individual feedback. All camps have a coach-to-player ratio of 10 to 1 or less. Age range and required ability depends on the specific sport.

For sport-specific details, visit ussportscamps.com

Woodward coaches skateboarding, BMX, trampoline, parkour and more

Woodward Park City offers an array of full-day summer camps that include skateboarding, BMX, trampoline, parkour, scootering and mountain biking.

Woodward’s full-day, weeklong camps offer athletes ages 7-17 the chance to try out their skills in high intensity, action sports like skateboarding, BMX, trampoline, parkour, scootering and mountain biking. Camp includes instruction from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m, along with lunch, equipment rental, arts and crafts, recreational games and access to Woodward’s state-of-the-art indoor and outdoor facilities. Campers learn new skills while also gaining confidence, resilience and tenacity.

For more information, visit woodwardparkcity.com/camps-and-lessons/summer-camps .

Utah Olympic Park gives access to world-class training facilities

The UOP’s FUNdamentals Sport Camp teaches 7-10 year old athletes valuable sports skills, while also allowing them to experience Olympic caliber facilities. Full-day camps run Tuesday-Friday, and introduce a different sport each week. Morning schedules includes physical education classes that emphasizes agility, balance and coordination, while the afternoons include lessons in sports like golf, tennis, swimming, water polo and sailing. In addition to the weeks’ main sports, students take part in gymnastics, skateboarding, ropes course, tubing, recycling classes, art classes and team building activities. Campers also get the chance to try freestyle skiing into the Spence Eccles Olympic Freestyle Pool. Camp takes place various weeks in June and July.

For information, visit utaholympiclegacy.org/sport/fundamentals-summer-camp .