10-year-old Summit County boy dies from gunshot wound

A 10-year-old Summit County boy died from a gunshot wound to the chest Wednesday, the Summit County Sheriff’s Office said.

Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said responders were notified of the incident at approximately 5:45 p.m. The incident occurred in a residence off S.R. 248 near Kamas.

Information about the circumstances surrounding how the boy was shot was not available.

Wright said medical personnel responded to the scene and treated the boy. The boy died before a medical helicopter that was summoned could fly him to a hospital.

The Park Record will update this article when more information becomes available.