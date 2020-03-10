14-year-old taken to the hospital after being hit by a car while crossing Bitner Road

A 14-year-old boy was taken to the hospital with a severe concussion Friday after being hit by a car while crossing Bitner Road, according to a report from the Summit County Sheriff’s Office.

It’s the latest in a series of auto-pedestrian accidents within the community in recent weeks, and Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright said he isn’t sure what’s causing the trend but that it’s important for drivers to be vigilant.

“You have to pay attention as a driver,” Wright said. “Don’t be on your phone, don’t do anything that distracts you from the roadway.”

Wright said that, in this case, there are many questions that may remain unanswered, one of which is whether the driver was distracted.

Around 8:45 p.m. Friday, a witness reported two pedestrians crossing Bitner Road in a crosswalk near Glenwild Drive, according to the report. Despite a lantern-style light across the street, the report indicates the area was very dark, and that the witness reported it being hard to see the pedestrians.

A vehicle driven by a 28-year-old Eagle Mountain man did not slow down as it approached the crosswalk, according to the report, and hit the Salt Lake City teen. That stretch of road has a 40 mph speed limit.

The crosswalk has a yellow sign pointing to it with a solar-powered light array that flashes, though Wright said he was unsure whether it was functioning at the time.

The boy was taken to the hospital by medical personnel with a severe concussion and other minor injuries.

The driver was cited for failure to yield at a crosswalk.

Wright called the accident tragic and said he was glad the teen survived.

“Drivers really have to be cognizant of driving down the roadway because we have a very active community. … This specific area, there are connecting trails so people will often utilize this specific crosswalk to cross Bitner Road,” Wright said. “Drivers really need to pay attention when they get to areas where pedestrians are crossing the roadway, or accessing the roadway.”