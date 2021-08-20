16th Summit County resident dies of COVID-19

A woman between the ages of 65 and 84 is the 16th Summit County resident to die of COVID-19, according to information released Friday by state health officials.

The woman was hospitalized at the time of her death. No other details were available.

The fatality comes amid a surge in coronavirus cases as the more-transmissible delta variant continues to spread throughout Utah. More than 1,100 new cases were reported statewide Friday, along with nine deaths.

COVID-19 has killed nearly 2,600 Utahns since the start of the pandemic. According to state health data collected over the prior 28 days, unvaccinated people are 5.8 times more likely to die from COVID-19, 6.4 times more likely to be hospitalized and 4.9 times more likely to test positive for the disease.