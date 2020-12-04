19-year-old Taylorsville man charged in connection to weekend shooting





A 19-year-old Taylorsville man has been charged in connection with a shooting over the weekend near Kimball Junction that seriously injured a 22-year-old woman from Sandy.

Victor Pulido was charged Friday with four felonies related to the shooting and was being held without bail at the Summit County Jail.

The victim on Sunday was flown to a Salt Lake Valley hospital with a gunshot wound to her back, according to the Summit County Sheriff’s Office. The bullet lacerated her liver and damaged her right kidney to the point that it required emergency surgery to be removed, according to a probable cause statement.

The indictment indicates that during or after a fight at a house party near Kimball Junction early Sunday morning, Pulido pointed a gun at the victim and fired multiple shots at her.

Deputies took custody of Pulido at his Taylorsville home on Tuesday evening. Court documents indicate that 3rd District Judge Richard Mrazik supported an order to hold him without bail, deeming Pulido to constitute a substantial danger to the public or to be likely to flee if released on bail.

A public safety assessment found that Pulido would be at an elevated risk of committing a violent crime.

Around 3:25 a.m. Sunday morning, Summit County dispatch received multiple 911 calls reporting gunfire near Kimball Junction, with one caller reporting that dozens of cars were leaving a home on Teal Drive, just north of Interstate 80 across from Whole Foods. Sheriff’s Lt. Andrew Wright reported that one caller heard gunshots from across Interstate 80 on Landmark Drive.

Deputies responded to the home where the shooting took place and found it abandoned and the garage door open, according to the probable cause statement. When they went inside to check for a gunshot victim, they found blood and shell casings on the floor.

The home was listed as a nightly rental and a witness reported that it was the site of a party that night, according to a Sheriff’s Office statement.

After the shooting, the victim was driven to the Park City Hospital in a private vehicle, and the other two occupants did not name the shooter, according to the probable cause statement.

Later, another witness called the victim’s mother and told her an approximation of Pulido’s name, which deputies checked with a gang task force in the Salt Lake Valley. The task force reported the suspect’s name might be Victor Pulido, which was corroborated by another witness to the shooting who called in later, according to the probably cause statement. That witness also offered the suspect’s approximate address in Taylorsville.

Deputies detained the suspect at his home and Pulido admitted to carrying a concealed .40 caliber handgun to the party, according to the probable cause statement, the same caliber of bullet that wounded the victim. Pulido told deputies that he was jumped by three men at the party who wrestled his gun away from him and shot at him while he fled, according to the probable cause statement.

Deputies indicated the physical evidence at the scene contradicted Pulido’s version of events, but corroborated the upward trajectory of the bullet as it passed through the victim’s body, according to the probable cause statement. Pulido indicated he was on the ground when the gun was wrestled from him.

Wright indicated that shootings are exceedingly rare in Summit County.

Pulido was charged with felony discharge of a firearm with serious bodily injury, a first-degree felony; carrying a concealed dangerous weapon, a second-degree felony; and two counts of felony discharge of a firearm, third-degree felonies.