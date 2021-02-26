$1M donation will fund endowment for People’s Health Clinic

From left: Beth Armstrong, executive director of the People’s Health Clinic; John Hanrahan, the clinic’s founder and medical director; benefactor Beano Solomon; and Nann Worel, a City Council member and former director of the nonprofit. A $1 million donation from Solomon will fund an endowment for the clinic.

Courtesy of People’s Health Clinic

People’s Health Clinic on Tuesday announced a $1 million gift made by Park City resident Elizabeth “Beano” Solomon to create The John Hanrahan Medical Director Endowment for the Summit County nonprofit. The bequest is intended to build a cornerstone that will lead to additional community contributions to the endowment and ensure that the 21-year-old clinic is sustained far into the future.

“Beano Solomon’s long-time generosity has supported and elevated People’s Health Clinic for many years, and we are grateful for her sincere desire to ensure uninsured residents are able to obtain quality health care services when they need it,” said Beth Armstrong, the executive director of the People’s Health Clinic. “One of my goals when I came to People’s Health Clinic was to establish financial sustainability far into the future. Beano’s incredible gift creates a remarkable foundation to build upon. It also serves to preserve Dr. John Hanrahan’s legacy as the co-founder of the clinic. He has often carried the clinic through uncertain times based on his will to be a healer to those most in need.”

Solomon has long contributed quietly to various nonprofits in the community with an eye toward providing lifelines to those who may be in need. Those efforts include a contribution to the Solomon Children’s Justice Center of Summit County, funding of critical programs at the Park City Community Foundation and scholarships enabling children to participate in community recreation programs through the Solomon Fund. She rarely authorizes the public disclosure of her gifts but did so in this instance with the hope that it may serve to influence others in the community to help grow the endowment.

“For over 20 years, People’s Health Clinic has served as an important safety net for uninsured members of our community,” said Nann Worel, Park City councilperson and past executive director of People’s Health Clinic. “Beano’s latest gift ensures the clinic will remain a valuable medical resource for years to come and provide the most vulnerable with the opportunity to live a healthy, productive life.”

People’s Health Clinic Medical Director Dr. John Hanrahan said “Beano has a great heart and soul and has committed herself to improving our community in so many ways. I am so grateful for her support of People’s Health Clinic and our uninsured patients. Without Beano’s generosity, we simply could not provide the quality of medical care, the range of services, or the every weekday access.”

“It has been my pleasure to support John’s vision for the clinic,” said Solomon of the gift.