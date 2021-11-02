 2021 Election Day results | ParkRecord.com
YOUR AD HERE »

2021 Election Day results

News News |

Park Record Staff
  

Note: These results, released Tuesday evening, are preliminary. They do not include valid ballots that did not arrive through the mail to the Summit County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, ballots left in drop boxes after approximately 2 p.m., ballots cast Tuesday at in-person voting centers or provisional ballots.

Park City mayor

• Andy Beerman, incumbent: 1,164 votes

• Nann Worel: 1,855 votes

Park City Council

• Tim Henney, incumbent: 1,296

• Tana Toly: 2,000

• Jeremy Rubell: 1,948

Park City School District facilities bond

• For: 5,077 votes

• Against: 2,819 votes

Summit County open space bond

• For: 7,535 votes

• Against: 3,453

Coalville mayor

• Lynn Wood: 206 votes

• Mark Marsh: 237 votes

Coalville City Council

• Louise Willoughby: 265 votes

• Stefanie Bowen: 192 votes

• Steven Richins: 234 votes

• Christopher Horne: 160 votes

Oakley mayor

• Zane Woolstenhulme: 251 votes

• Joe Frazier: 208 votes

Oakley City Council

• Clayton Page: 165 votes

• Kelly Kimber, incumbent: 342 votes

• Steve Wilmoth, incumbent: 211 votes

• Marissa Dillman: 154 votes

Kamas City Council

• Jessica Allen Bateman: 201 votes

• David Darcey: 286 votes

• Natalie Ruth Souza: 120 votes

• Kandilee Sauter: 201 votes

South Summit Fire District commissioner

• Craig Fry: 860 votes

• Tyler Lewis: 767 votes

Support Local Journalism

Support Local Journalism

Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.

Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.

Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.

 
News
See more