2021 Election Day results
Note: These results, released Tuesday evening, are preliminary. They do not include valid ballots that did not arrive through the mail to the Summit County Clerk’s Office by Tuesday, ballots left in drop boxes after approximately 2 p.m., ballots cast Tuesday at in-person voting centers or provisional ballots.
Park City mayor
• Andy Beerman, incumbent: 1,164 votes
• Nann Worel: 1,855 votes
Park City Council
• Tim Henney, incumbent: 1,296
• Tana Toly: 2,000
• Jeremy Rubell: 1,948
Park City School District facilities bond
• For: 5,077 votes
• Against: 2,819 votes
Summit County open space bond
• For: 7,535 votes
• Against: 3,453
Coalville mayor
• Lynn Wood: 206 votes
• Mark Marsh: 237 votes
Coalville City Council
• Louise Willoughby: 265 votes
• Stefanie Bowen: 192 votes
• Steven Richins: 234 votes
• Christopher Horne: 160 votes
Oakley mayor
• Zane Woolstenhulme: 251 votes
• Joe Frazier: 208 votes
Oakley City Council
• Clayton Page: 165 votes
• Kelly Kimber, incumbent: 342 votes
• Steve Wilmoth, incumbent: 211 votes
• Marissa Dillman: 154 votes
Kamas City Council
• Jessica Allen Bateman: 201 votes
• David Darcey: 286 votes
• Natalie Ruth Souza: 120 votes
• Kandilee Sauter: 201 votes
South Summit Fire District commissioner
• Craig Fry: 860 votes
• Tyler Lewis: 767 votes
Park City Councilor Nann Worel poised to win mayor’s office in landslide
Park City Councilor Nann Worel on Tuesday took a commanding lead in the mayoral contest and appears to be on the cusp of becoming the first woman to capture Park City’s top elected post.