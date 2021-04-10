3 questions the ideal flooring expert should answer in 5 minutes or less

Since 1974, Ogden’s Flooring/Design has been a trusted source for flooring and countertops.

Never underestimate the long-term impact of a well-designed home. But when it comes to flooring and countertops, how can you be sure the designs you select today will carry a marked unique style that stays up to date on future design trends?

With an investment this impactful, you need to bring in the experts. A trusted flooring specialist can help guide you toward the best designs to fit your family’s lifestyle.

To ensure you’ve found the right match, here are three questions the ideal flooring and countertop specialist should be able to answer during your first interaction.

Where do I start?

New owners Matt and Nicole McGee bring over 15 years of flooring experience to the Heber City community.

Selecting the best flooring, countertops, interior color schemes, styles, durability, and more is a little like drinking from a firehose. Along with budget, there are other factors to consider. For instance, do you need pet-friendly flooring or something that requires little maintenance? An experienced specialist can help you select the ideal flooring that fits your lifestyle and budget.

While design trends come and go (I’m talking to you, Avocado Shag), it helps to SEE how a selected floor or countertop will look in your space. Offering a showroom loaded with various styles and colors is a must! But for an added visual boost, let technology be your guide. Leading flooring dealers like Ogden’s Flooring in Heber City, for instance, offer an online room visualizer, which allows you to “see” how selected styles look in your home and get you started on your journey to a new look.

How long have you been in business?

So many choices! Matt’s team is ready to guide customers to the best selections for any look and lifestyle

Look for a dealer that is a part of your neighborhood. What experience do they have with homes in your area? Do they understand which products work best in your surroundings? “With our love for community and our extensive work and life experiences, we believe we will have a great impact on the Wasatch Back,” said Matt and Nicole McGee, co-owners of Ogden’s Flooring in Heber City. “We look forward to working with each and every one of our future customers.”

With over 15 years of flooring experience and an accounting background spanning over a decade, Matt and Nicole are honored to carry on the almost 50-year legacy that Ogden’s Flooring carries in Utah. “We are both excited to grow the relationship in a new capacity,” says Matt, who has subcontracted for Ogden’s over three years and thoroughly enjoys working with the team. “We truly have so much confidence in the brand and feel honored to be joining the franchise.” Try working with a dealer whose reputation depends on providing quality products and services within the community.

What am I paying for?

For a limited time, Ogden’s Flooring and Design offers free labor on carpet purchases.

Selecting the element that brings together your room is no small financial commitment. There are seemingly countless flooring varieties for every price point. But what does that price include? What quantity of materials will cover the job? Is installation an additional expense? Is the company handling installation, or do they work with a subcontractor that may have additional costs?

An experienced specialist will guide you to the ideal selections for the desired look, feel, and budget. If you are recarpeting an area, be sure to ask about the costs associated with removing and the disposal of old flooring.

Will there be additional materials installed that extend the life of the new flooring, such as padding? Your flooring specialist should arrange to have your room measured to be sure you only pay for what you need. In many cases, labor is included with the flooring cost, so be sure to ask.

Flooring is the foundation that unites the look and feel of your room. By partnering with a qualified flooring expert who can help navigate this process, your shopping experience will be as ideally suited for you as the flooring you choose.

For more information about Ogden Flooring’s new location in Heber City, visit http://www.ogdensflooring.com/locations-wasatch-county-heber-city.html , or drop by at 110 South Main Street.