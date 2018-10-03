3-year-old Park City boy dies at Lake Powell

A 3-year-old boy from Park City died last week in an incident at Lake Powell, according to a press release from the Kane County Sheriff’s Office.

Officials on Wednesday identified the boy as Jayden Cooper Vokas, whose family lives in Park City, the release states. Those present told authorities Vokas was sleeping during the night on the upper deck of a houseboat and fell into about five feet of water. He was not wearing a life jacket. The death was reported around 3:30 p.m. Friday.

Seven adults and one other child were on the houseboat when the incident occurred, the release states.

The Kane County Sheriff’s Office, National Park Service and San Juan County Sheriff’s Office are investigating the death.