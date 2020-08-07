A 7-Eleven prepares to open in Park City building that once housed Main Street Deli

A 7-Eleven intends to open later in the year in the building that for decades housed the Main Street Deli, bringing the convenience-store giant onto a street that in recent years has grappled with the arrival of a series of corporations that many see as having transformed the character of the shopping, dining and entertainment strip.

The Main Street Deli closed in March amid a broad business shutdown to combat the spread of the novel coronavirus with the intention of reopening. The owners later opted for a permanent closure, making the building available for another tenant. The deli opened in 1977.

Resort Retailers, Inc. signed a long-term lease on the building, 525 Main St., a representative of the family that owns the firm said on Thursday. The family has lived in the Park City area for 31 years. Resort Retailers, Inc. is a 7-Eleven licensee that has each of the stores in the Park City area.

Daniel Slaugh, whose family owns Resort Retailers, Inc., said he hopes the 7-Eleven in the former Main Street Deli location opens by the start of the ski season. He described a 7-Eleven as being unique on Main Street and stocking items that cannot be purchased elsewhere on the street. He hopes the customer base will be a mix of Parkites and visitors.

“There’s no place to get a gallon of milk,” he said, also mentioning Band-Aids and Tylenol as items that are not widely found on Main Street. “I believe there’s a huge need for a grocery store” in Old Town.

The convenience store’s target market will be people who live in Old Town and the numerous visitors on Main Street. There are also numerous lodging units close to the location. The Park Avenue 7-Eleven is a short distance from Main Street, but it is not seen as convenient for someone visiting Main Street itself, he said.

“If your baby has a temperature, you have to get in a car and drive to get some medicine,” he said.

Slaugh said the 7-Eleven will also offer deli service, something that is uncommon in the convenience stores. Fresh, made-to-order sandwiches will be available “on the spot,” he said.

Resort Retailers, Inc. plans to keep the building the way it appears now, including retaining the blue and white colors on the exterior. A new wooden sign identifying the store as a 7-Eleven will be sought, he said.

“It’s not going to look anything like a 7-Eleven,” Slaugh said.

Prices will be set at the same level as those in the Park Avenue and Sidewinder Drive locations.

City Hall received an application for a business license for the 7-Eleven and must conduct an inspection of the space before a license is issued.

The arrival of a 7-Eleven on Main Street could further upset those worried about the corporate presence on the street. There has been long-running community concern about large businesses that can more easily afford leases on Main Street pushing out smaller ones amid rising rates.

The changeover from the Main Street Deli to a 7-Eleven will occur as another corporation, Millcreek-based Black Diamond Equipment, debuts a Main Street storefront. Other national outdoors companies with Main Street stores include L.L. Bean, Patagonia and The North Face.