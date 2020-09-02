A canine chases moose in the city
The Park City Police Department last week received at least three reports involving moose sightings, continuing a series since the middle of August.
In one of the cases last week, the police were told a dog chased one of the animals. On Sunday, Aug. 30 at 5:41 p.m., the police received the report of the pet chasing a moose. The incident occurred in the vicinity of Daly Avenue or Marsac Avenue at 5:41 p.m. The police were told the person and the animals were “near a mine,” but the precise location was not clear from the agency’s logs. There are historic mining-era locations in the hills in the area of the two roads.
One of the other cases was reported across the community from the one on Aug. 30. On Friday, Aug. 28 at 7:56 p.m., two young moose were seen on Park Avenue in the vicinity of the Park City Golf Club. They were moving across the road and back again, the police were told.
On Wednesday, Aug. 26 at 8:55 a.m., meanwhile, an injured moose was reported on Empire Avenue. Public police logs did not provide details about the injury or the suspected cause.
The Police Department regularly receives reports of animal sightings, including moose, deer and elk. The police officers who respond typically attempt to ensure people remain at a distance and guard against collisions between drivers and the animals.
