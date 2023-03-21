A clarification and apology
On Friday, March 17, an article with the headline “An apology to our readers” was posted to ParkRecord.com and our Facebook page for approximately three hours. The article inappropriately referenced a dispute with longtime columnist Amy Roberts, and wrongly and unfairly questioned her previous work. The article has since been removed from our website and our social media sites. The Park Record regrets that it was published and sincerely apologizes.
The Park Record is grateful to Ms. Roberts for her column contributions over the past 13 years. Her final column can be found here.
Park City drivers stuck at stoplight for 20 minutes, and gridlock reported elsewhere another day
The Park City Police Department during the seven-day period that ended on Sunday pulled over drivers or responded to cases on the roads. The cases did not appear to be serious, but they illustrate the wide-ranging efforts as officers press traffic issues, long one of the chief law-enforcement complaints of Parkites.
Support Local Journalism
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Park City and Summit County make the Park Record's work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Each donation will be used exclusively for the development and creation of increased news coverage.