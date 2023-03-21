A clarification and apology

On Friday, March 17, an article with the headline “An apology to our readers” was posted to ParkRecord.com and our Facebook page for approximately three hours. The article inappropriately referenced a dispute with longtime columnist Amy Roberts, and wrongly and unfairly questioned her previous work. The article has since been removed from our website and our social media sites. The Park Record regrets that it was published and sincerely apologizes.

The Park Record is grateful to Ms. Roberts for her column contributions over the past 13 years. Her final column can be found here.