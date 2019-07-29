A detour on north side of interstate as part of Jeremy Ranch project could start as early as Wednesday

Driving around Jeremy Ranch might get a little trickier this week.

Starting as soon as Wednesday, a detour on the north side of Interstate 80 might match the south side detour that started last month, according to a Summit County news release.

The county expects the detour to be in place through August.

Drivers coming from the north looking to cross the interstate and head east or access the shops on the south side will need to use the new access road from Rasmussen Road to get on the westbound 1-80 on-ramp, then take a right on Homestead Road.

Those heading north from Pinebrook looking to head west on I-80 or get to the Jeremy Ranch Golf and Country Club will need to use the same detour: get on the westbound ramp and then take the new access road to reach Rasmussen Road.

The $13-million project to construct two massive roundabouts is expected to take until the fall, with the contract stipulating that the improvements must be drivable by Oct. 26, Summit County spokesperson Krachel Murdock said. Finishing touches like painting lines and landscaping may last through November.

Traffic delays are expected as the work progresses, but the goal is to stop traffic for no more than three minutes at a time. This new detour is designed to get the roundabouts open as soon as possible, the press release said, and will help minimize flagging operations that stop traffic.

The county has discussed improving the intersections for more than a decade, settling on the roundabout configuration in 2015. The plan is to create two roundabouts nearly 250 feet in diameter, one on the north side of the interstate and one on the south, with two lanes of traffic going around each. They will be five times as large as the one on Kilby Road near Ecker Hill Middle School, Murdock said, and twice as big as the one near Walmart.

The goal is to keep at least one lane open for traffic at all times through the construction.

The Summit County Council recently approved easements and access agreements with the Park City Board of Education, the Snyderville Basin Special Recreation District and the Snyderville Basin Water Reclamation District for a recreation trail around Jeremy Ranch Elementary School.

While roundabouts are seen as more efficient for vehicles, they are seen as less friendly to pedestrians and cyclists. The recreation trail is intended to offset that and includes three planned tunnels or underpasses for human-powered travel, as well as crosswalks with flashing beacons to alert drivers.